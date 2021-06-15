  1. Home
Cocoa Powder DIY Masks: Crack the secretive codes to anti aging and glowing skin

Do you love anything that entails chocolate? Your skin will love it more and we’re sure about it. Never say no to cocoa care if you wish to have healthy, soft and intensely hydrated skin.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2021 09:07 pm
Weather so good calls for a warm and delectable cocoa-infused drink, right? How about trying cocoa for your skin? The cocoa tree is endemic to the tropical pockets of North America and its seeds are extracted to make all the essentials to satiate the many demands of a sweet tooth. Do you want firm and smooth skin? How about moisturised, supple, and detoxed skin? Cocoa may be the one you have been scouting for all this while. This natural antioxidant is housed with flavonols that will work as a great add-on to your skincare routine for it helps to deliver protection against sun damage and provide anti-aging care. 

 

Get ready to meet organic cocoa powder in the form of homemade face masks that will give your skin a much-needed revival boost. 

For dull skin 

 

Ingredients: 

 

1 tbsp cocoa powder 

1/2 tbsp yogurt 

1/2 tbsp aloe vera gel 

 

Procedure: 

 

Make a paste with the three ingredients and apply it to your face. Wash it after 20 minutes with lukewarm water and use a moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated. This mask will aid in enhancing your skin’s natural glow when used twice a week. 

 

For dry skin 

 

1 tbsp cocoa powder 

1/2 tbsp honey 

1/2 mashed banana

 

Procedure: 

 

Ensure to use a ripe banana and form a mask by blending all the ingredients. Apply the paste and leave it for up to 20 minutes. Rinse it off the mask with lukewarm water. 

 

For aging skin 

 

 

Ingredients:

 

1 tbsp cocoa powder 

1 Vitamin E capsule 

1/2 tbsp oatmeal 

1 tbsp carrot juice (add a tablespoon more if need be)

 

Procedure: 

 

Stir all the ingredients together and gently smear them on a cleansed face. Wait for 20 minutes to cleanse it off and follow up with your regular moisturiser. 

 

 

 

Have you tried Chocolate face packs? Let us know in the comments below.

 

Credits :PEXELS

