Karan Patel shares why he doesn’t like mix of celebrities and commoners in Bigg Boss

Karan Patel has earned a respectable position in the TV industry. His acting prowess in shows like Kasturi and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein made him a household name. The handsome hunk, known for his blunt nature, has received several offers to become a part of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss.

In a recent conversation with Galatta India, Karan opened up about why he constantly rejects the offer to join the show. He also emphasized the fact that contestants gaining favors from host Salman Khan do not always translate into them getting good opportunities within the entertainment industry once the show ends.

Karan Patel is not in favor of celebrity-commoners mix in Bigg Boss

During the interview, Karan Patel spoke about getting wrongly perceived for his previous statement on Bigg Boss and called out the section of people who criticized him for the same. He stated, “Senseless minds don’t have the ability to think. What I meant is even Salman bhai says again and again that the show has become so dirty that even he cannot sit with his mother and watch it.”

Revealing why he could never sign the dotted lines despite getting offers almost every year, the 40-year-old actor asserted that he doesn't understand the mix of crowds inside the house. He slammed the concept of bringing celebrities and commoners together and questioned who are people watching the show for when makers don't draw a line between the two categories.

Take a look at Karan Patel’s latest Instagram post:

Adding another reason for strongly disliking Bigg Boss, Karan said that people inside the glass-walled house have no boundaries and they can stoop to any level now, especially from the last 2-3 years. He quoted, “I can’t especially tolerate that happening to a woman. Unfortunately, slapping isn’t allowed in Bigg Boss. Otherwise, everyone will have swollen cheeks if I go.”

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also shared that according to him, Bigg Boss doesn’t impact careers. He exemplified the same by taking his friend Aly Goni’s name. He said that YRF didn’t sign Aly post his stint on the reality show and he is still where he was before the show. He was quoted saying, “Salman Khan saying that ‘You deserve a lot of work’ is not going to get you a film. He might like you out of his generosity but it is not going to snowball into offers.”

Workwise, Karan Patel was last seen in the film Darran Chhoo. He also featured in a music album titled Emotion Pe Lotion.

