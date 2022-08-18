24 Best essential oils for wrinkles, how to use and precautions

Early signs of aging, particularly fine lines, and wrinkles are one of the major impacts of unprotected prolonged sun exposure, pollution, and free radicals. However, regardless of the causes of the wrinkles, what everyone really wants to know is how to get rid of wrinkles. Right from anti-aging creams to essential oils for wrinkles, people recommend all sorts of products. But do they actually work? Read on to find out all about essential oils good for wrinkles.

In this article, we’ll discuss what are essential oils, and how to use them along with a list of the 24 best essential oils for wrinkles and all the essential precautions.

If you are looking for products to help you deal with your premature lines and wrinkles naturally, there is actually nothing better than essential oils. Yes, there are several anti-aging creams and formulations for wrinkle-free skin however they are filled with chemicals, and who knows what are the long-term effects. Essential oils on the other hand are plant-based which means they are 100% naturally derived. Not just that, they are highly concentrated and deliver so much more than just wrinkle-free skin. Curious about essential oils? Scroll on!

What are essential oils?

Essential oils are concentrated oil extracts derived from plants. These concentrated plant-based oil extracts are acquired through a series of processing which mainly includes mechanical pressing also known as distillation. The best part is, that even after the distillation, the oils retain their natural aroma and flavor. Depending upon the plant source, there are several different essential oils. Each oil has a unique concentration, aroma, and origin. Along with that, every oil has a distinct effect on the skin and a different rate of absorption.

How to use essential oils?

These popular natural products are used in a variety of ways including facial application in skin care, topical application in massages, inhalation in aromatherapy, and as relaxation elements in baths. In fact, a number of essential oils are strongly recommended for dermatological conditions like dermatitis, eczema, scars, and wrinkles. It is important to remember that, some essential oils are highly concentrated. That is precisely why in order to use them you must use a carrier oil to dilute them. Typically, carrier oils are mild and have a minimal scent, some popular carrier oils are coconut oil, olive oil, or grape seed oil.

Essential oils for wrinkles

If you are looking for the best essential oils for wrinkles or other signs of aging, it comes down to your specific needs and requirements for your skin type. Essential oils cannot entirely eliminate wrinkles, however, they work to minimize their appearance. Along with that essential oils for aging skin work to boost collagen, deliver an even skin tone, heal inflamed skin, promote new cell growth and offer protection from damage due to the environment. In fact, if you like to steer clear of chemical-filled creams and products, essential oils are the best substitutes. Ahead, find the most effective anti aging essential oils for wrinkles and fine lines. Keep reading for a list of the 24 best essential oils for wrinkles.

24 Most effective essential oils for wrinkles

Here is a list of 24 essential oils that can be picked to effectively minimize the appearance of wrinkles and promote a healthier and youthful-looking complexion.

1. Lavender oil

Lavender oil has been widely preferred for its relaxing fragrance. But, apart from aromatherapy and luxury bath products, this popular plant-based oil has plenty of skincare benefits as well. According to a 2013 study, lavender oil is flooded with antioxidant effects. The study suggested that lavender oil has the power to effectively minimize wrinkles and fine lines when applied consistently. Because of its soothing properties, it is best to add lavender oil for face wrinkles into your nightly routine. Along with fighting the free radicals and delivering healthy and youthful-looking skin, this incredible oil can all minimize stress and induce sleep. Suitable for almost all skin types lavender oil is one of the best essential oils for wrinkles on face.

2. Rose oil

Another essential oil for wrinkles has to be rose oil. A number of studies have shown that rose oil is rich in anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. That is why topically applying rose oil can immediately help you get rid of signs of inflammation, puffiness, or redness. Along with that, rose oil is said to boost the natural cell renewal rate which delivers supple-looking skin. While there are many kinds of roses, rose oil is typically extracted from Damask roses which are not only filled with skin-loving qualities but are known to reduce pain as well as anxiety. You can incorporate rose oil for its anti-aging effects and achieve a natural rosy flush.

3. Rosemary oil

Rosemary oil is extracted from the rosemary herb which is filled with antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. When it comes to essential oils for wrinkles, rosemary oil is an excellent pick that is because it is filled with antioxidants that help in the prevention of wrinkles. Rosemary oil works by effectively blocking free radicals from breaking down the elasticity of the skin. It also works to boost circulation and hence reduces any signs of inflammation as well.

4. Frankincense oil

Frankincense oil is another fantastic essential oil that is widely used in skincare and aromatherapy. Filled with skin-rejuvenating effects, this oil works wonders for mature skin. You must pick this essential oil for wrinkles or fine lines. Along with that, it can also help in getting rid of age spots, scars, stretch marks, and blemishes. Moreover, frankincense oils also work to tone the skin and promote the growth of new cells hence delivering radiant skin. Since Frankincense oil is a highly concentrated oil, it is safe to mix it with a carrier oil before applying it.

5. Jojoba oil

One of the best essential oil for wrinkles on face is jojoba oil. With the power to deliver generous amounts of moisture, it can also be used as a carrier oil. That means jojoba oil is completely safe to apply to the face without diluting. Apart from minimizing wrinkles and other signs of aging, jojoba oil is also used to treat wrinkles, inflammation, and lesions. Consistent application of jojoba oil also promotes natural collagen stimulation which helps in achieving a plump-looking complexion.

6. Citrus essential oils

Filled with vitamin C, oils extracted from citrus fruits like lemon oil or grapefruit oil are known as citrus essential oils. If you are looking for essential oils for wrinkles, lemon oil can definitely be a great pick. Studies have shown lemon oil minimizes any signs of aging. In addition to that, it protects from any harmful effects due to oxidation or sun damage. Also, they are filled with antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. Citrus oils should be incorporated into the nightly skincare routine because they might make the skin more sensitive to sunlight.

7. Sandalwood oil

Another interesting essential oil for wrinkles has to be sandalwood oil. Flooded with anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties sandalwood oil can deliver well-hydrated and healthy skin. Add it to your routine for a supple and wrinkle-free complexion. Moreover, it is known to have incredibly soothing properties for the skin which is all the more reason to incorporate it.

8. Clary sage oil

Extracted from a sweet-smelling herb called clary sage, this oil is rich in antioxidant effects. In fact, research shows clary sage oil prevents any damage from free radicals at the DNA level. It also holds the power to minimize the appearance of wrinkles.

9. Pomegranate oil

Extracted from the pomegranate fruit, this essential oil is capable of reducing oxidative stress hence delivering wrinkle-free skin. Apart from that pomegranate oil is also capable of reducing the appearance of sunspots or inflammation. In addition to that, it is also known to stop the growth of cancer cells

10. Carrot seed oil or wild carrot essential oil

According to a 2012 study, carrot seeds possess antioxidant effects that help in the prevention of signs of aging by blocking the breakdown of healthy skin cells. In fact, carrot seeds have also been used as a muscle relaxant and as a low blood sugar remedy. Along with that, it is known to have liver-protecting properties. But most importantly it is filled with antioxidative effects which help in the minimization of wrinkles. It is one of the best anti aging essential oils.

11. Ylang-ylang oil

Ylang-ylang is another essential oil that has an incredible aroma. It is actually used in a number of perfumes. Apart from that, a study in 2015, proved that ylang-ylang exhibits certain antioxidants that boost the natural skin renewal process. It also fights free radicals and has other skin healing properties. With the power to repair damaged skin, ylang-ylang is another excellent essential oil for wrinkles.

12. Clary sage oil

Derived from the clary sage shrub, the clary sage oil is filled with antioxidants, according to a study conducted in 2016. It helps the skin by preventing any DNA damage due to free radicals. Plus it is flooded with anti-aging benefits for the skin. You can definitely pick clary sage oil for wrinkles.

13. Avocado oil

Another essential oil that offers its goodness in the world of skincare is avocado oil. This natural antioxidant is filled with anti-inflammatory effects. In fact, it always has collagen-boosting properties which makes it a good essential oil for wrinkles.

14. Geranium oil

Derived from geranium extracts, geranium oil is natural anti-inflammatory oil. In fact, it is also used in treating severe sinusitis and bronchitis. Along with that, it is known to deliver well-moisturized skin and promote natural skin-cell renewal which makes it a good anti-wrinkle oil. It is also safe for anyone with acne.

15. Helichrysum oil

Helichrysum oil is derived from the helichrysum flower and is a beautiful fragrant flower. Right from boosting skin renewal to treating inflammation, this sunflower cousin is known to possess several skin-loving qualities. A study in 2014 proved that this essential oil is filled with anti-aging, anti-inflammatory as well as antiseptic properties as well.

16. Neroli essential oil

Extracted from bitter orange tree flowers, the neroli essential oil holds the power to boost skin elasticity. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), states that neroli oil is known to treat skin ailments like fungal infections and irritation. It can effectively be used for wrinkle treatment as well. It is one of the best essential oils for face wrinkles.

17. Grapeseed oil

Grapeseed oil is not only filled with medicinal properties but possesses antioxidant properties as well. NCCIH states that grapeseed oils are filled with powers to treat inflammation as well as wounds. It is also filled with anti-aging, skin-nourishing, and skin-rejuvenating properties.

18. Apricot oil

Rich in vitamin E apricot oil is all you need for the utmost nourishment and rejuvenation of your skin. When looking for essential oils for wrinkles, you can definitely go for this oil. Extracted from the seeds of apricot, it has the power to deliver a clearer complexion. It is the perfect anti-aging oil for dry skin. It can also be used as a carrier oil.

19. Almond oil

Another essential oil that’s rich in vitamin E is almond oil. With plenty of skin-nourishing and restorative properties, it is the perfect skincare pick. According to a study in 2018, almond oil is particularly rich in anti-inflammatory properties which makes it a suitable oil for treating eczema and psoriasis. Moreover, it is filled with anti-aging qualities which makes it the perfect oil to deliver a healthier complexion, along with treating scars and dryness.

20. Argan oil

Another vitamin E-rich oil is argan oil. Derived from argan fruits this oil is filled with skincare and hair care qualities. Add this oil as a carrier oil to your daily anti-wrinkle routine to achieve supple-looking skin. A study in 2015 proved that argan oil has the power to boost skin elasticity in just two months. It is one of the best carrier oil for aging skin.

21. Myrrh oil

This essential oil is extracted from the resin of the myrrh tree. It has wound healing powers. Along with that, it works to prevent any harmful effects due to sun damage. It is also known to hydrate dry skin and repair damaged skin at the same time. Add this essential oil for wrinkles to effectively tone the skin while reducing signs of aging like wrinkles.

22. Cypress oil

This essential oil is filled with medicinal properties. Along with that, it is filled with a sweet aroma. Add this to your routine to facilitate natural collagen production and minimize any signs of wrinkles and fine lines. Cypress oil is also rich in anti-inflammatory as well as antimicrobial properties which helps in achieving a healthy and luminous glow.

23. Patchouli Oil

Patchouli oil is from the leaves of the patchouli plant which is an aromatic herb. A Chinese study confirms that patchouli essential oil has the power to reduce wrinkles. Along with that, it prevents photoaging. Patchouli oil is rich in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which work against inflammation and redness. It also promotes skin reparation.

24. Eucalyptus oil

Eucalyptus oil has the power to lighten the skin. Add it to your routine to visibly reduce wrinkles. In addition to that, it works to tighten the skin and delivers a supple glow. It also works to lighten any signs of hyperpigmentation, spots, and dark circles.

Precautions when using essential oils for wrinkles

Although essential oils are natural plant-based oil there are certain precautions you must take to avoid any side effects. One of the major precautions you must take is diluting strong oils with carrier oils to avoid any irritation. Apart from this, when using citrus oils it is advised to avoid sunlight to avoid any burns. It is smart to add it into your nightly routine. Another smart precaution while using essential oils or as a matter of fact, any skincare product is - to do a patch test before actually adding it to your daily routine to avoid any unfortunate allergic reaction. According to the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy, when using an essential oil on the face anyone with sensitive skin should add 3–6 drops of essential oil per ounce of carrier oil while anyone with normal skin should add 6–15 drops of essential oil per ounce of carrier oil.

Essential oils are filled with skin-loving properties which makes them a perfect chemical-free skincare pick. However, before you incorporate any essential oil make sure you know what your skin type is and what your skin actually needs. When adding essential oil for wrinkles, you can go for a number of essential oils. However, it is advised to pick a combination of two essential oils. In order to see real results make sure you apply the oil of your choice consistently along with making some healthy lifestyle changes.

Also read: Skincare: 5 essential oils you NEED to add to your daily routine for all skin types

Wrinkles cropping up on your neck? Here are 5 easy remedies to prevent them

8 Best Creams for wrinkles for smooth, radiant skin in 2022