Skincare: 5 essential oils you NEED to add in your daily routine for all skin types

Our skin needs the proper care and nourishment. For that, there are many products to try. But do you know what is the best? Your skin doesn't need these chemicals and thousands of products. It only requires some natural oils that might be lacking in your skin and will help benefit you.

You might be wondering how to know which oil will help you. We are going to tell you some essential oils necessary for your skin, and you must add them to your beauty regime ASAP. These oils are good for all skin types.

Argan Oil

Argan oil helps moisturise your skin and protect it from sun damage. With a large number of healing properties, it also treats inflammatory skin conditions and acne. It is the best anti-ageing treatment for older age groups. For oily skin, applying argan oil reduces oiliness from the skin. Argan oil even helps with reducing the appearance of stretch marks.

Lavender Oil

You must not have heard of using lavender oil for skin. But it has some great benefits. It soothes and calms your skin. Not only that, all the acne and dry skin problems can be solved as well. It also lightens your skin if you have hyperpigmentation. The soothing properties also help with inflammatory skin problems. Lavender oil also makes your skin ageless and reduces wrinkles. Ensure you mix it with a carrier oil before applying though!

Jojoba Oil

It helps moisturise your dry skin and also controls extra oil from the skin. With antiallergic and antibacterial properties, it can help with skin problems. If you have acne or sunburn you can use this. It even helps with fine lines, wrinkles and stretch marks.

Eucalyptus Oil

Eucalyptus oil is really beneficial for its soothing properties. It also relieves inflammatory problems. It works as a moisturiser and skin protectant. It can heal breakouts, pigmentation and dull skin as well. It is not only cooling but soothing as well and is beneficial for mental health.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree has soothing and pain-relieving benefits which can help with skin problems and sunburns. Even if you have acne, applying it will solve your issue. Also, it moisturises dry skin and prevents oily skin. You can also use it as a makeup remover.

These essential oils can help you improve your skin in no time.

