Valentine’s Week 2022: 7 Lipsticks under Rs 999 to flaunt the perfect pout on your Kiss Day

The right shade of lipstick can add glory to your look and elevate your glam quotient. Sometimes lipstick and eyeliner are just enough to make you look like a diva. If you don't like to add layers of makeup, then lipstick can be your BFF in making you look perfect for any occasion. If you are up for celebrating Kiss Day tomorrow, check out these alluring shades of lipsticks from trusted beauty brands to slay the day and flaunt the perfect pout!

Renee Fab 5

This 5 in 1 set features five different shades that compliment all skin tones. It's a must-have piece for anyone who loves to experiment with their makeup and match their lip colour to their outfit each day.

Price: Rs 549

Kiro

Kiro deep pink shade is a soft and lightweight liquid formula that never tugs at your lovely lips. Don’t worry about lipstick stains with this smudge-proof liquid matte that cares for your lips. Apply a second coat to intensify the colour.

Price: Rs 700

Maybelline

Here’s the sensational creamy classic red lipstick that you were looking for. The matte cream formula offers a non-drying and uncrackable finish that stays comfortably on your lips throughout the day. Hit the buy button below if you want to flaunt your lips in the classic red hue like Taylor Swift on this Valentine’s!

Price: Rs 239

Mamaearth Lipstick

If all you want is just a beautiful matte colour and oodles of care for your lips, Mamaearth’s vegan cruelty-free lipstick is all that you want. It is enriched with the goodness of avocado oil and Vitamin E, which not only gives a swipe of rich velvety colour but also seals in moisture and nourishment for up to 8 hours.

Price: Rs 499

Lakme

No more touch-ups with these 14-hour lasting matte lipstick that comes in a romantic red, burgundy shade. It suits all complexions and will definitely put your face in the spotlight. Make your kiss irresistible with this enchanting shade of red lipstick.

Price: Rs 410

Chambor

Looking for something more edgy and spunky? This purple haze shade of Chambor is exactly that! Its intensely pigmented matte-chic pop colour will give them something to talk about! It's also transfer-proof and waterproof.

Price: Rs 800

L'Oreal Paris

This oil-in-water formula of the lipstick lets lips breathe, leaving a memorable mark but a forgettable feel for the ultimate all-day comfort. The perfect rouge shade and matte finish are perfect for a classy and sassy date night look.

Price: Rs 909

