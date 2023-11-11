7 best Dark Comedy movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more OTT: Andhadhun to Delhi Belly

Black comedy, also known as dark comedy, morbid humor, gallows humor, black humor, or dark humor, is a style of comedy that makes light of subject matter that is generally considered taboo, especially subjects that are generally considered serious or painful. Writers and comedians often use obscenity as a tool to explore topics by provoking discomfort, serious thought, and amusement for their audience. Filmmakers have been using this genre to make movies in Bollywood for years which became famous in no time. Pinkvilla has curated a list of dark comedy Bollywood movies that you can watch on leading OTT platforms.

Here are 7 best dark comedy Bollywood movies

1. Andhadhun (2018)

Andhadhun is all about Akash, a pianist who claims to be blind, accidentally gets involved in a multitude of issues after witnessing the murder of a former movie actor. the movie continues with a lot of suspense.

2. Delhi Belly (2011)

Delhi Belly follows Tashi, Nitin, and Arup, three strugglers who are also roommates, unknowingly become the target of a powerful gangster when they misplace his expensive diamonds.

3. Ludo (2020)

Ludo tells four utterly unrelated yet linked storylines. An eccentric criminal named Sattu (Pankaj Tripathi) plays the game of ludo at the start of the narrative; this serves as a metaphor for how his actions determine the fates of several characters. Each color signifies a unique plot that is destined to intersect with Sattu acting as a catalyst, just like in the game of Ludo. Four seemingly disparate stories are entwined in a game of fate and chance that includes a scandalous s*x tape, a suitcase full of money, and a volatile score.

4. Darlings (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Stars: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, Santosh Juvekar, Puja Sarup, Ajit Kelkar, Divya Vinekar, Sachin Kathuria, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Maurya, Kiran Karmarkar, Lovekkush Kundu

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, Santosh Juvekar, Puja Sarup, Ajit Kelkar, Divya Vinekar, Sachin Kathuria, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Maurya, Kiran Karmarkar, Lovekkush Kundu Director: Jasmeet K Reen

Jasmeet K Reen Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

In Darlings, Hamza and Badru's love marriage turns toxic when he turns out to be an abusive and alcoholic husband. However, when his behavior leads to a tragedy, she decides to seek revenge.

5. Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

Lipstick Under My Burkha features four average women forced to steal, lie, cheat, and hide because of society's ridiculous norms to live the lives they deserve.

6. Blackmail (2018)

Blackmail depicts the life of a married man in his late 30s stuck with a full-day job and exciting life but things take a turn when he discovers his wife is having an extramarital affair.

7. Good Luck Jerry (2022)

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Stars: Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Sahil Mehta, Jaswant Singh Dalal, Samta Sudiksha, Mita Vashisht, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sushant Singh

Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Sahil Mehta, Jaswant Singh Dalal, Samta Sudiksha, Mita Vashisht, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sushant Singh Director: Siddharth Sengupta

Siddharth Sengupta Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Jaya Jerry Kumari, a young Bihari girl, lives with her mother, Sharbati, and little sister, Chhaya Cherry Kumari, in a small town in Punjab. She works in a massage parlour as an adult. Their unmarried neighbour, Anil, who secretly harbours feelings for Sharbati, is always supportive towards them and acts as a father figure to both Jerry and Cherry. In Good Luck Jerry, the desperate need for money leads Jerry into the world of drug peddling. However, when she tries to quit her vicious job, her situation worsens.

