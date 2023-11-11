7 best Dark Comedy movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more OTT: Andhadhun to Delhi Belly
Dark comedy is one of the famous genres that has been applied to making Bollywood movies by filmmakers over the years. Here's a list of 7 such movies curated by Pinkvilla to enjoy on OTT platforms.
Black comedy, also known as dark comedy, morbid humor, gallows humor, black humor, or dark humor, is a style of comedy that makes light of subject matter that is generally considered taboo, especially subjects that are generally considered serious or painful. Writers and comedians often use obscenity as a tool to explore topics by provoking discomfort, serious thought, and amusement for their audience. Filmmakers have been using this genre to make movies in Bollywood for years which became famous in no time. Pinkvilla has curated a list of dark comedy Bollywood movies that you can watch on leading OTT platforms.
Here are 7 best dark comedy Bollywood movies
1. Andhadhun (2018)
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Stars: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan, Kabir Sajid, Chhaya Kadam, Pawan Singh, Rashmi Agdekar, Gopal Singh, Franco Vaz
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Andhadhun is all about Akash, a pianist who claims to be blind, accidentally gets involved in a multitude of issues after witnessing the murder of a former movie actor. the movie continues with a lot of suspense.
2. Delhi Belly (2011)
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Stars: Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Anusha Dandekar, Vir Das, Vijay Raaz, Poorna Jagannathan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rahul Singh, Shenaz Treasury, Shilpa Mehta, Manoj Bakshi, Bugs Bhargava, Rajendra Sethi, Paresh Ganatra, Rahul Pendkalkar, Mansee Deshmukh, Zafar Karachiwala, Pradeep Kabra, Lushin Dubey, Ramesh Kannaa, Kim Bodnia, Ashraf Ul Haq, Zeena Bhatia
- Director: Akshat Verma, Abhinay Deo
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Delhi Belly follows Tashi, Nitin, and Arup, three strugglers who are also roommates, unknowingly become the target of a powerful gangster when they misplace his expensive diamonds.
3. Ludo (2020)
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Stars: Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anurag Basu, Rohit Saraf, Asha Negi, Pearle Maaney, Shivaji Satam, Varun Verma, Bhanu Uday, Rajiv Mishra, Inayat Verma, Aman Bhagat, Ishtiyak Khan, Gitanjali Mishra, Saurabh Sharma, Shalini Vatsa, Paritosh Tripathi
- Director: Anurag Basu
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Ludo tells four utterly unrelated yet linked storylines. An eccentric criminal named Sattu (Pankaj Tripathi) plays the game of ludo at the start of the narrative; this serves as a metaphor for how his actions determine the fates of several characters. Each color signifies a unique plot that is destined to intersect with Sattu acting as a catalyst, just like in the game of Ludo. Four seemingly disparate stories are entwined in a game of fate and chance that includes a scandalous s*x tape, a suitcase full of money, and a volatile score.
4. Darlings (2022)
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Stars: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, Santosh Juvekar, Puja Sarup, Ajit Kelkar, Divya Vinekar, Sachin Kathuria, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Maurya, Kiran Karmarkar, Lovekkush Kundu
- Director: Jasmeet K Reen
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
In Darlings, Hamza and Badru's love marriage turns toxic when he turns out to be an abusive and alcoholic husband. However, when his behavior leads to a tragedy, she decides to seek revenge.
5. Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Stars: Vikrant Massey, Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shashank Arora, Aahana Kumra, Sonal Jha, Vaibhav Tatwawdi, Jagat Singh Solanki, Disha Arora, Namita Dubey
- Director: Alankrita Shrivastava
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Lipstick Under My Burkha features four average women forced to steal, lie, cheat, and hide because of society's ridiculous norms to live the lives they deserve.
6. Blackmail (2018)
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Stars: Irrfan Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Gajraj Rao, Divya Dutta, Kirti Kulhari, Neelima Azim, Arunoday Singh, Pradhuman Singh, Anuja Sathe, Mayur Kachave, Mridul Das, Vibha Chhibber, Rajesh S. Khatri, Alfredo Tavares, Suresh Yadav, Ankush Deshmukh, Rajesh Khatri, Sharad Jadhav, Sahebdas Manikpuri, Atul Kale, Anjali Ujawane, Vibha Chibbar, Nav Ratan Singh Rathore, Abhijit Chavan, Anuja Anil Sathe, Abhijeet Chavan
- Director: Abhinay Deo
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Blackmail depicts the life of a married man in his late 30s stuck with a full-day job and exciting life but things take a turn when he discovers his wife is having an extramarital affair.
7. Good Luck Jerry (2022)
- IMDb Rating: 5.5/10
- Stars: Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Sahil Mehta, Jaswant Singh Dalal, Samta Sudiksha, Mita Vashisht, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sushant Singh
- Director: Siddharth Sengupta
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Jaya Jerry Kumari, a young Bihari girl, lives with her mother, Sharbati, and little sister, Chhaya Cherry Kumari, in a small town in Punjab. She works in a massage parlour as an adult. Their unmarried neighbour, Anil, who secretly harbours feelings for Sharbati, is always supportive towards them and acts as a father figure to both Jerry and Cherry. In Good Luck Jerry, the desperate need for money leads Jerry into the world of drug peddling. However, when she tries to quit her vicious job, her situation worsens.
