10 lowest budget movies in India that smashed box-office: Raazi, Stree, Vicky Donor, and more

The Indian film industry has achieved massive success globally with its dramatization and portrayal of diverse cultures. The plethora of films that the industry has contributed to the world is fantastic and has earned fans worldwide. It is the largest film industry in terms of output. The huge Hindi film industry, known as Bollywood has particularly attracted the attention of a global audience. There are a bunch of low-budget Bollywood movies that turned out to box office hits. According to Box Office India, the below-mentioned films are made on low budgets.

Here are 10 lowest-budget movies in Bollywood that smashed box-office

1. Raazi (2018)

Running Time: 2h 20min

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller, Action

Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Writer: Meghna Gulzar, Gulzar, Screenplay: Bhavani Iyer, Meghna Gulzar Dialogues: Meghna Gulzar, Harinder S. Sikka

Year of release: 2011

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Raazi is a gripping tale of a young Indian girl, Sehmat, who is sent on a dangerous mission to Pakistan in the year 1971. The story is a thrilling account of Sehmat's journey as she navigates through the treacherous world of espionage, putting her life at risk for the sake of her country.

According to Box Office India, Raazi is made on a budget of ₹38 cr.

2. Stree (2018)

Running Time: 2h 9min

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Horror

Movie Star Cast: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini

Director: Amar Kaushik

Writer: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Sumit Arora

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Stree is inspired by a popular myth and folklore that is widely believed in various parts of India. The story is set in the small town of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, where an annual pooja is held for four days. During this time, the spirit of a wandering bride haunts the streets and calls out to unsuspecting young men. If they turn back, it is believed that they have accepted her proposal and will be taken away by her.

Stree is made on a budget of 24 cr. according to Box Office India. The film earned a lot of praise from fans and critics.

3. Vicky Donor (2012)

Running Time: 2h 6min

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, John Abraham, Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, Jayant Das , Swaroopa Ghosh , Inderpal Singh , Bupesh Pandya , Siddharth Bhardwaj , Aaditrie Dipika , Vijay Meenu

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi

Year of release: 2012

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Apple TV+

Vicky Donor revolves around Dr. Baldev Chaddha, a fertility expert who owns a clinic and sperm bank in Delhi. He seeks a healthy and high-performing donor to provide successful cases for couples.

According to Box Office India, Vicky Donor is made on est. ₹10.00 cr. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 60th National Film Awards.

4. Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

Running Time: 2h 15min

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Biography

Movie Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan Khan, Mahie Gill, Khan Jahangir Khan, Imran Hasnee, Rajiv Gupta, Jahangir Khan, Swapnil Kiiran Kotriwar

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Writer: Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sanjay Chauhan

Year of release: 2012

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Paan Singh Tomar is a biographical film depicting the life of an Indian athlete who turns into a rebel. From being a national steeplechase champion to a dacoit, the film explores the transformation of Paan Singh Tomar, showcasing the complexities of his character and the societal forces at play.

According to Box Office India, Paan Singh Tomar is one of the low-budget Bollywood movies in India. It was made on est. ₹7 cr. It won the Best Feature Film award at the 60th National Film Awards in 2012. Irrfan Khan also won the Best Actor award at the same festival.

5. Bheja Fry (2007)

Running Time: 1h 35min

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Vinay Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, Minissha Lamba, Sharat Katariya, Milind Soman

Director: Sagar Ballary

Year of release: 2007

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Bheja Fry, Ranjeet invites trouble when he welcomes Bharat, an aspiring singer, to his house. However, Bharat realises the mess he has created and tries to amend things for Ranjeet, but causes more damage.

According to BOI, the film is made on est. 1 cr. 50 lacs. It is one of the lowest budget movies in India which became hit.

6. A Wednesday (2008)

Running Time: 1h 44min

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Crime

Movie Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Jimmy Shergill

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Writer: Neeraj Pandey

Year of release: 2008

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In A Wednesday, Prakash Rathod, a retired police commissioner recounts the most memorable case of his career wherein he was informed about a bomb scare in Mumbai by an ordinary commoner.

Box Office India has mentioned that A Wednesday was made on a budget of est. 3 cr. The film won a number of awards like Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director at the 56th National Film Awards.

7. Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017)

Running Time: 1h 59min

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shashank Arora, Aahana Kumra, Sonal Jha, Vaibhav Tatwawdi, Jagat Singh Solanki, Disha Arora, Namita Dubey

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Writer: Alankriti Shrivastava, Gazal Dhaliwal, Suhani Kanwar

Year of release: 2017

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Lipstick Under My Burkha features Four average women who are forced to steal, lie, deceive, and hide in order to live the life they deserve because of ridiculous societal rules.

According to Box Office India, the film is made on a budget of 7 cr. It won several awards.

8. No One Killed Jessica (2011)

Running Time: 2h 16min

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller, Biography

Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Mahesh Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Banerjee, Satyadeep Misra, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajesh Sharma

Director: Rajkumar Gupta

Writer: Raj Kumar Gupta, Amitabh Bhattacharya

Year of release: 2011

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

No One Killed Jessica is a gripping Bollywood film inspired by true events. The story revolves around the murder of Jessica Lal, a model and celebrity bartender, and the subsequent trial that unfolded in India. The film delves into the power dynamics, media influence, and societal pressures that surround high-profile criminal cases.

According to BOI, the film was made on a budget of 19 cr. It is one of the best low-budget Bollywood movies of all time.

9. Kahaani (2012)

Running Time: 2h 2min

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery

Movie Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vidya Balan, Indraneil Sengupta, Parambrata Chatterjee

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Writer: Sujoy Ghosh, Advaita Kala, Suresh Nair

Year of release: 2012

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kahaani features Vidya Balan in the lead role as Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman who visits Kolkata during the Durga Puja festival to search for her missing husband, Arnab Bagchi. Vidya Bagchi gets help from Sub-Inspector Satyoki Rana Sinha and Inspector General A. Khan to search for her missing husband, Arnab Bagchi. The story also involves a poison-gas attack on a Kolkata Metro Rail compartment two years prior, where all passengers were killed.

BOI has mentioned that Kahaani was made on a budget of 20 cr. The film won three National Film Awards.

10. Tere Bin Laden (2010)

Running Time: 1hour 35min

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ali Zafar, Seema Pahwa, Piyush Mishra, Pradhuman Singh, Rahul Singh, Chinmay Mandlekar

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Writer: Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Ahmad

Year of release: 2010

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Tere Bin Laden focuses Ali, a reporter, facing US visa rejections, sparks chaos by sharing a video of an Osama Bin Laden doppelganger online.

According to Box Office India, Tere Bin Laden needed 9cr. 50 lacs to make.

