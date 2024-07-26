Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reveals ‘cute’ niece Raha calls her THIS; feels little one looks like Alia Bhatt and late Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November of the same year. Needless to say, the little munchkin has brought immense joy into the lives of Kapoor. Recently, the Animal actor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also made some cutesy revelations about her as she reflected on how their lives have changed after the passing away of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on life after passing away of Rishi Kapoor

In a recent conversation with Anushka Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revealed that after her father their entire family has got a lot closer. She stated not just in her immediate family, but a lot of people’s passing on even in their extended family made them more "united". She revealed they often call each other up and despite not meeting each other every day they’re in touch and know what has been happening in each other’s lives.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni talks about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor

She went on to talk about "new addition" with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha Kapoor. A doting aunt describes her as her "strawberry." Riddhima revealed that she calls her "Boo."

The renowned jewelry designer further added her daughter Samara Kapoor Sahni calls Ranbir, "RK" while, she wanted her to call him "mamu" or "uncle" or "something, not mama ji" whereas the actor wanted him to be called as RK.

Gushing over little Raha, Riddhima continued, "She is edible. She is too cute. We’re on FaceTime because I am in Delhi; she is in Mumbai, so she FaceTime every now and then. She loves my dog. I have the most adorable Shih Tzu. His name is Killian. So the poor thing can’t say Killian so she is like say Killi boo, Killi-am, boo Killiy-am so, that’s so cute. My heart melts, and I’m like aww my baby. She is too cute."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Raha's resemblance

According to Riddhima, Raha has "got the best of both" with Ranbir and Alia’s resemblance. She further opined that she looks "a little bit of everyone". She stated at times Raha even looks like her daughter.

"It’s so strange because Samara looks a lot like my brother. She is a mix between my brother, my husband, my father and my mum. Raha looks a lot like Alia and a lot like my dad. She is a cutie. She is so cute and she is a good baby," she said on a concluding note.

