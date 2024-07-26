R Madhavan buys plush new house in Mumbai’s BKC for whopping Rs 17 crore; here’s everything you need to know

R Madhavan has been riding high on his professional successes for quite some time now. And recently, he put a foot ahead and made an enormous expensive purchase. In a recent update, the actor has purchased a plush apartment in Mumbai’s iconic locality. Read on as we reveal more.

R Madhavan purchases a new apartment in BKC worth Rs. 17.5 crore

According to a new report by Square Yards, the 3 Idiots actor became a proud owner of a swanky new apartment within Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex area. The report mentioned that the deal was locked and property was acquired for about Rs. 17.5 crore.

More details about R Madhavan’s new home

This new property is vastly spaced and is sized at 4182 square feet. Located right in the premium location of the Signia Pearl residential apartments, R Madhavan’s apartment also comes with two covered parking spaces. As per the report, the sale deed for the actor was registered on July 22, 2024, and it included a massive stamp duty of Rs. 1.05 crore.

Well, the report stated that the apartment happens to showcase the first of a kind concept of Venetian Suits, where the inner walls tend to have a gently disappearing silhouette. It results in representing an extended appeal of interconnectedness within the home. Thus, the apartment looks optimized and wholesome along with a sense of compact vibe.

Advertisement

R Madhavan spilled the beans on the secret behind his massive body transformation

A few days back, R Madhavan responded to a post made by a fan on Twitter (now X), that outlined his significant weight loss and massive body transformation during the shooting of his last film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. For the unversed, the actor lost a significant amount of weight in just 21 days.

Responding to the fan, Madhavan revealed undergoing intermittent fasting and rapidly increased intake of fluids to achieve the desired physique for the role. Moreover, he emphasized the need for properly chewing his meals at all times and avoiding junk and processed foods to be extremely helpful steps in his journey.

R Madhavan’s professional front

R Madhavan was last seen in the psycho-horror thriller, Shaitaan, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika among others. Furthermore, his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect received the prestigious National Award under the Best Feature Film category.

Advertisement

Moving forth, he has an exciting line-up of films that are all under the production and shooting stages. These include Test, co-starring Nayanthara and Siddharth, Amriki Pandit, Shankara and De De Pyaar De 2.

ALSO READ: Amala Paul reacts to facing criticism over her choice of black mini dress for movie promotion: ‘Camera projected…’