EXCLUSIVE: Bad Newz actor Ammy Virk praises Shah Rukh Khan; says 'Bahot hi kamaal bande hain'

Punjabi actor Ammy Virk, who has appeared in Hindi movies like 83 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, is gearing up for the much-awaited Bollywood film Bad Newz. He is co-starring with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in the upcoming comedy entertainer.

Ammy recently admired Shah Rukh Khan for his humble nature and how great the King Khan is.

Bad Newz actor Ammy Virk is fond of Shah Rukh Khan

During a segment in an episode of Play Date with Pinkvilla, Ammy Virk praised Shah Rukh Khan, saying that the superstar is a great guy and a lovely person.

"Bahot hi kamaal bande hain. Har bande ka mann hai Shah Rukh Khan banna. Hamara mann hai ki chalo Shah Rukh Khan bane na bane unke jaise humble, nek dil insaan, aur pyaare insaan ban jayein. (He is an amazing human being. Every person [actor] wants to become Shah Rukh Khan. I feel that if not SRK, we should become humble, kind-hearted, and lovely human beings like he is)," Ammy said.

"Jitne wo humble hain, pyaar hain, waise ban jayein, har bande ki khwaish rehti hai. (We always wish to become humble and lovely person like Shah Rukh)," he added.

A fun chat with Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal

Ammy Virk's statements were in response to a question about a film starring Shah Rukh Khan. His Bad Newz co-star Vicky Kaushal accompanied him during the fun chat.

The host asked them to name a comedy film that has given this superstar a title that stays with him even today. To which Vicky answered, 'Baadshah,' while adding that SRK is "such a good fellow."

A while ago, Ammy Virk also spoke about international music sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who "broke the stereotype of Punjabi actors" in Bollywood. Ammy credited Diljit for getting "good work" in the industry.

All about Bad Newz

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz explores the concept of heteropaternal superfecundation, a rare medical condition related to reproduction. The film also stars Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.

Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Bad Newz will be released on July 19 this year.

After Bad Newz, Ammy Virk has Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein in the pipeline.

