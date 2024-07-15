Sarfira Box Office Collections Day 4: Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan's film swoops low; Collects 1.65 crore

Sarfira directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal and others had a poor weekend where it netted just about Rs 11 crores. The movie needed to do more than it did on its opening day, on its first Monday, to have a leggie run at a low level but that has not happened to be since the movie dropped by 35 percent instead. Sarfira couldn't even derive any real benefit from the buy one get one scheme introduced after the weekend.

Sarfira Swoops Low On First Monday At The Indian Box Office Despite Buy One Get One Scheme

After a first Monday of around Rs 1.65 crores nett, the 4 day cume of Sarfira stands at a little over Rs 13 crore. It is heading towards a final total between Rs 25 and 30 crores but that doesn't say much. The film's reception has been positive but with the low footfalls, it is difficult for the word of mouth to spread.

Sarfira's Makers Didn't Notice The Clues That Came With The Success Of Soorarai Pottru On OTT

Sarfira is the official remake of a very popular film Soorarai Pottru. The popularity of Soorarai Pottru had to make the filmmakers to give up on the idea of a remake but they went ahead with it and the result is rejection. Bad Newz has generated a lot of buzz and will act as the final nail in the coffin for the Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan starrer.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Sarfira Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.50 crore 2 Rs 4 crore 3 Rs 5.10 crore 4 Rs 1.65 crore Total 13.25 crore nett in 4 days in India

About Sarfira

Vir Mhatre (Akshay Kumar) lives in a secluded village with poor rail connectivity. While his father keeps writing letters to the higher authorities, suggesting ways to uplift the life of the people in the village, Vir finds it all futile and feels that actions should be much louder. A protest on the railway tracks going through their village ends disastrously and a quarrel between the father and the son results in the latter leaving the village forever. He studies hard and joins the Indian Air Force. He quits it and starts working on creating a low cost airline with his friends, so that flying in the air isn't restricted only to the privileged. Little does Vir know that starting a low cost airline isn't child's play and there are numerous big players like Mr Paresh Goswami (Paresh Rawal), ready to knock him down, the very opportunity they get.

Sarfira In Theatres

