Wayne Brady Has a Toddler Son With His Ex Girlfriend? The Comedian Reveals the Child's Name

If you are a fan of improv comedy and TV comedies, you might be familiar with the iconic show Whose Line Is It Anyway? Comedian Wayne Brady, who became popular because of his constant appearances in the show, is opening up about being a father. Brady recently shocked the fans when he revealed that he is the father of a young son, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend.

For the uninformed, Wayne had been dating Tina, as he addressed her, over the pandemic. The two quietly welcomed a baby boy.

In his new freeform reality show, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, fans will see more of a personal side to the host. In an interview with People, Wayne shared that he found out about Tina's pregnancy when he was coming back from his grandmother’s funeral.

The reality show Wayne Brady: The Family Remix will revolve around the lives of all these people. The show will also feature the comedian talking about his sexuality, especially after he came out as pansexual.

Brady revealed that he was pansexual over a year ago. He told Entertainment Tonight at the time that pansexuality means being "able to love whomever I want, no matter the vessel."

In another interview, Wayne Brady spoke about hoping that his coming out later in life could also help others. The comedian continues to share the behind-the-scenes of his life with fans. His new reality show, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, was released on July 24, 2024, on Freeform, and new episodes of the show will stream on Hulu after their premier on Freeform.

Advertisement

Brady finally revealed that his son is named Val Henry because of an emotional connection. While he may not be dating Val’s mother, they are still focused on co-parenting him to the best of their abilities. The Let’s Make a Deal host shared that he named his son after his grandmother, Valerie.

Wayne Brady On Fatherhood In His 50’s

The comedian opened up about keeping things private and the challenges of fatherhood in his 50s. The nature of his relationship with his ex-girlfriend draws a lot of focus on the ordeals that he might have to face as a co-parent, but Brady is committed to being a present and active father.

The actor revealed that he wants to encourage his son, Val, to lead a proud life and be there for him, as he is available to his 21-year-old daughter, Maile. Wayne Brady said, “I never want Val to grow up thinking that he should be ashamed or look back and go, 'Oh, my dad didn't want me,' or he was ashamed of me.'”

Advertisement

He continued to tell the portal, "Because I want him, in his way, to know that I love him as much as I love Maile, who is of me and that I had a part in creating. So I had to do that work." Brady also says that his parenting style with Maile was different because she grew up around him, but because Val and his mother don’t stay with Wayne, it’s a different form of co-parenting.

Wayne Brady’s Blended Family

Brady’s reality show deeply examines his blended family and how they coexist. The comedian lives with his daughter Maile, her mother, his ex-wife Mandie Tankate, and her new boyfriend Jason Fordham. Val Henry, Brady’s youngest son, and his mother, Tina, live separately. But Wayne mentions that he is actively involved in the little guy's life.

ALSO READ: Wayne Brady on Post-Divorce: Wanted to Build a Family That 'Choose Each Other'