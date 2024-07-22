Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Box Office 4th Weekend: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan film adds Rs 8.5 crore; 25 day cume stands at Rs 263 crore

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan had a superb 4th weekend at the Hindi box office as it added Rs 8.55 crore, to take the 25 day cume to Rs 262.80 crore. The movie is at the business end of its run, with Deadpool And Wolverine releasing in under 4 days, followed by Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, Ulajh and other films. The sci-fi film is looking to end with collections in the vicinity of Rs 275 crore and that's mighty impressive.

Kalki 2898 AD Has A Superb 4th Weekend; Heads For Rs 275 Crore Nett Hindi Finish

Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed all expectations atleast for its Hindi version. The Prabhas starrer took a strong start but being a film targetting the urban centres, it was not expected to hold strong. However, Kalki 2898 AD held very well and also braved new releases every week. It's final total will end slightly under RRR and the difference is mainly coming from the mass centres, where RRR did better.

Kalki 2898 AD Grosses Rs 700 Crore In India

Kalki 2898 AD has grossed Rs 700 crore in India, becoming the 5th ever film to do so, after Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2 and Jawan. The global cume nears Rs 950 crore. It initially felt like Kalki 2898 AD would struggle to recoup its investments but with its solid theatrical run, it will be profitable for the makers. Kalki 2 is now highly anticipated.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Kalki 2898 AD In India Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 156.25 crore Week 2 Rs 67 crore Week 3 Rs 31 crore 4th Friday Rs 1.55 crore 4th Saturday Rs 3 crore 4th Sunday Rs 4 crore Total Rs 262.80 crore

Watch the Kalki 2898 AD Tailer

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

Kalki 2898 AD still plays at a theatre near you now. Have you watched the movie yet?

