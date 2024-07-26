Mira Rajput Kapoor is taking the fashion world with fire and it’s all thanks to her signature style — she dares to go above and beyond to expertly combine comfortably timeless pieces and major trends with a side of comfort and pure sass. The result? Absolute fashion perfection.

This is exactly why we love her fashion game. It’s equal parts fashionable and relatable. How great is that? Keeping up with the same reputation, she served yet another look that was just amazing!

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s just zoom in and have a detailed glance at Mira Rajput Kapoor’s latest head-turning orange pick from her vacation-ready wardrobe that made us swoon.

Mira Rajput’s stylish orange and blue ensemble:

When it comes to creating the most fashionable looks with sensible and comfortable picks, nobody can lead that trend train better than Shahid Kapoor’s wifey. This was true for her recent outfit as well. The shopping mall-ready blue and orange look was all things amazing.

The mother of two’s outfit featured a classy full-sleeved and button-up shirt. This was made all the more formal and fabulous with a crisp collared neckline. The form-fitting sleeves also added to the overall ensemble. The slightly oversized silhouette of the shirt gave it a slight androgynous appeal which the diva was able to carry to pure perfection, with her charm, sass, and pure confidence. The bright hue of the shirt also literally popped against the health enthusiast’s complexion. We’re taking notes!

Advertisement

The criss-cross design and print on the shirt also elevated the diva’s head-turning and modern look. Mira, who is currently enjoying a long and relaxing vacation in London with her family, paired this classy shirt with matching ankle-length, high-waisted denim picks. The wide-legged and Gen-Z-approved baggy style of the denim jeans also just enhanced her overall style game.

The Teri Baaton Mien Aisa Uljha Jiya actor’s wife completed the look with unexpectedly sassy and bedazzled black ballerina sandals that looked simply classy, as well. They also gave the diva’s outfit a formal and fierce edge. However, you can also wear a look as nice and versatile as this one with boots or sneakers for an edgy or sporty as well as a more vacation-friendly twist.

Mira Rajput’s accessories and glam choices:

Talking about her accessories, Mira took the minimalistic route with her bling choices. The list included small Gen-Z-approved droplet earrings with delicate hearts that looked just gorgeous. She also added a bling-worthy ring on her finger to further elevate her look. But that’s not all; even gave a luxe touch to her ensemble with a high-end sling bag. These added to her look without stealing attention—We’re impressed!

Advertisement

For her makeup look, the mother of two kept things natural-looking with a flawless and resplendent base. She added on some sass with a light eyeshadow, and expertly filled eyebrows. She also added a pop of color with some orange blush on her cheeks. Lastly, the diva completed her look with a touch of matte orange lipstick. We loved how the look enhanced her beauty.

Last but not least, let’s talk about the businesswoman’s modern hairstyle. She parted her dark tresses at the side and left her luscious locks open. She further styled them into a sleek and straight look that perfectly framed her face. The smooth base also added some charm, bounce, and volume to her pretty and long hair.

So, what do you think of Mira Rajput’s latest vacation serve? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri serves Girl-Next-Door vibes in printed maxi dress with denim jacket and we're falling in love with this look