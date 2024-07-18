EXCLUSIVE: Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba join Ektaa R Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain's upcoming family entertainer

Ektaa R Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain are currently gearing up to bring a family story to the silver screens that promises to resonate with generations. The untitled next, announced in early 2024, has been making the right noise, and fans are duly waiting for developments around this project.

Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba join Ektaa R Kapoor’s next

Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that Shashank Khaitan of the Dulhania franchise and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, of the Fukrey franchise, appeared deeply moved after watching the heart-warming film and came on board for this project along with two iconic filmmakers.

Everything about Ektaa R Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain’s next

The makers previously revealed that the untitled project is a complete family entertainer aimed at bridging the generation gap. Miss Kapoor and Jain sometime back admitted feeling connected with the film's powerful message, 'Har Generation Kuch Kehta Hai', and immediately grabbed the opportunity to amplify this heartfelt story with audiences worldwide.

Ektaa R Kapoor earlier shared her heartfelt thoughts about the project, and called it "her kind of film". While praising its beautiful portrayal of the generation gap within families, she also lauded its profound perspective on celebrating life together. For the unversed, the trailer of this film was exclusively released in theatres attached to the screenings of Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion.

The plot and the cast of the movie remain under the wrap for now. Earlier in a media statement, Mahaveer Jain spoke about the film's universal appeal and shared, "After a long time, we've created a movie that will resonate with families of all ages. I strongly believe that this story will bring joy and touch every heart and soul."

Speaking about his collaboration with Ektaa, Jain added, “I am happy that Ektaa loved the film so much and was so touched by it that she got excited to present it.”

