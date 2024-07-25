Deadpool And Wolverine India Advance Bookings: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film sells spectacular 200000 tickets in top chains, 3 hours before release day; Final count to be 220000

Deadpool And Wolverine is among the most anticipated movies in the world. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer has begun its staggered rollout and will release in India on 26th July, 2024. The advance bookings for Deadpool And Wolverine so far have been impressive. Despite being rated 18-plus, the superhero flick has sold over 200000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day alone. With 3 hours still to go, the final advance count can be around 220000 tickets.

Deadpool And Wolverine Sells 200000 Tickets In Top Chains For The Opening Day In India, 3 Hours Before Release Day

With the kind of presales that Deadpool And Wolverine has seen so far, an opening day of around Rs 20 crore looks to be definitely happening. The opening weekend should comfortably be over Rs 60 crore, provided the word of mouth is good. Thor: Love And Thunder with a similar kind of opening, ended up with a Rs 100 crore and Deadpool And Wolverine will aim to cross it in the worst case scenario. It's aim will be to outgross Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness but it won't be easy.

Deadpool And Wolverine Sets Its Sight On A USD 400 Million Global Weekend

Deadpool And Wolverine is set for a global opening weekend of around USD 400 million. The home market is expected to contribute around 46-48 percent of the movie's total opening weekend. This would set the foundation for a USD 1 billion dollar plus finish. It, in all probability, can become the highest grossing R-rated movie in the world, surpassing Joker.

Have A Look At The Final Number Of Tickets Sold By Recent Superhero Films At The Indian Box Office In Top National Chains

Spider-Man: No Way Home - 550K Approx

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness - 400K Approx

Thor: Love And Thunder - 225K Approx

Deadpool And Wolverine - 220K Approx (Expected)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 125K Approx

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantamania - 110K

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 - 85K

Watch the Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer

About Deadpool And Wolverine

On Earth-10005, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), who has retired from being Deadpool after getting rejected to join the Avengers in Earth-616 in 2018, and breaking up with his girlfriend Vanessa for not moving on, is going through a mid-life crisis. In his intimate birthday gathering, 6 years since his retirement, the Time Variance Authority (TZA) captures Wade and delivers him to Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), who offers him to join Earth-616, informing him that his timeline would deteriorate as a result of the death of Logan (Hugh Jackman), known as Wolverine, who is revealed to be the timeline's anchor being. Wilson steals Paradox's TemPad to travel the multiverse and find a version of Logan who can help him save his timeline.

Who is a threat to Wade's universe? Will he be able to find the Logan who can save his universe? What about Logan's own universe? You have to watch Deadpool And Wolverine to find all that out.

Deadpool And Wolverine In Theatres From 26th July, 2024

Deadpool And Wolverine plays at a theatre near you from the 26th of July, 2024. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

