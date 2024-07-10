EXCLUSIVE: Bad Newz star Vicky Kaushal reveals his wife Katrina Kaif is ‘really competitive’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most heartwarming lovebirds of Bollywood. The celebrity couple is often seen speaking highly of each other leaving no such moment for us where we didn’t go ‘aww’ for them. Recently in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal revealed an interesting trivia about his wife and actress Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal lauds wife Katrina Kaif’s competitiveness

The Bad Newz star recently showed up at our one-of-a-kind segment called Playdate with Pinkvilla where he was asked who he finds really competitive in his life. Vicky was quick to respond and said, “My wife. She is really competitive whenever we are playing cards or any kind of games.”

Watch Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk’s entire conversation with Pinkvilla here:-

Vicky Kaushal reveals when he felt most responsible as an actor

Further in our conversation, when asked about the same Vicky Kaushal told Pinkvilla, “I think it happened a lot when Uri came. The movie received a lot of love, acceptance, and resonance also because I was playing an army officer in it. I had the responsibility of playing a character in uniform.”

Further recalling the time he was rolling for Sam Bahadur, Kaushal continued, “I remember whenever I would interact with anybody from the army, they were very happy that I was playing Sam Bahadur but they also said it was a big responsibility because he is an icon in the army. I think whenever I wear an army uniform in any of the films, it truly gives me a feeling that with great power comes great responsibility.”

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Bad Newz co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. In his conversation with Pinkvilla further, the 36-year-old added, “The movie is full entertaining comedy film where you can come with your family, friends, partners and you can just have fun for two hours in the cinema halls.”

Directed by Anand Tiwari and jointly produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective, Bad Newz will hit the theatres on July 19 worldwide.

