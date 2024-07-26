EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor about whether she would like to be part of Mr India 2, 'I don't know if a film like that should ever be remade or touched again'

Janhvi Kapoor is among the most admired new-age actors in the Hindi Film Industry. She has been part of appreciated films like Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili and more. She gears up for the release of Ulajh, not too long after Mr And Mrs Mahi, which opened to packed houses on the opening day, though it didn't quite sustain.

Janhvi graced Pinkvilla with her exclusive Masterclass, ahead of the release of Ulajh on 2nd August, 2024. In the Masterclass, apart from talking about Ulajh, she expressed her opinion on why she feels that a film like Mr India, starring her mother Sridevi and produced by her father Boney Kapoor should not be remade or touched again.

Janhvi Kapoor Shares Why She Is Not Of The Opinion Of Rebooting Mr India

In the Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, Janhvi Kapoor was asked whether she would like to be part of Mr India 2, which has been verbally confirmed by Mr Boney Kapoor, a while back. To this the Mili actress said, "Mr India is one of the best films to have come out of Indian cinema. I don't know if a film like that should ever be remade or touched again. I don't know what the plans for that are. Again, I think the makers know best. Whoever the director would be, he will know best. Something as pure as that, you can't enforce things on that."

Janhvi Kapoor Tells Why She Would Never Turn Down Her Father's Film

Sharing why she never questions her father's judgement and why she would never turn down her father's film, Janhvi said, "Never have I been like, 'No, I don't want to do this film'. I trust his judgement, too much. I never reject it. But I have never put that pressure on him to have me in his film. I am his daughter first and an actress speaking to a producer, second. It's not even in my head. As a daughter, I want him to make decisions that are best for his business model; for his movie. And I only want him to operate in that way, so I haven't ever been like, 'Please take me (in your film)'".

Janhvi Kapoor Has A Great Line-Up Of Films Ahead

Janhvi Kapoor has a busy schedule ahead. Ulajh is all set to release in theatres on 2nd August, 2024. Following that, she will be seen in Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and co-starring Jr NTR. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is scheduled to release, some time in 2025. Her other upcoming films include Devara Part 2 and the tentatively titled RC 16.

