After directing films big screen spectacles like Bang Bang, War, Pathaan, and Fighter, there has been tremendous anticipation around the next for Siddharth Anand. The speculations were rife that Sid’s next could be either of Tiger v/s Pathaan, Pathaan 2, or Fighter 2. However, a week back, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Siddharth Anand’s next will be a big-scale standalone action film for his home production Marflix. And now, we have got more details on his 9th directorial.

Siddharth Anand's 9th directorial to go on floors in 2025

According to sources close to the development, Siddharth Anand is working on a mega-budget two hero action spectacle which he aims to take on floors in 2025. “Siddharth is a big endorser of the action genre and he has the aim to explore new formats in this space with his directorial. After brainstorming several ideas, he has locked a big-scale two-hero action film as his next directorial. He has been working on the script for a while now and is finally in the stage of proceeding to casting,” revealed a source.

The source further added that the idea of Sid is to bring two of the biggest superstars of Indian Cinema together in what is planned as one of the biggest spectacles for the big screen. “It’s a new genre of action, and the execution for spectacle will surprise the cinema-going audience. Much like all his directorial, this one too will be a tentpole actioner, meant to celebrate the big screen medium as a collective cinema-going experience. It’s the newness of the genre that took him time to research and complete the script,” the source added.

Siddharth Anand puts together a slate of 7 films for his production house Marflix

While all other details have been kept under wraps, we can confirm that the casting for this yet-untitled film is underway and top forces are expected to join hands. Sid’s own directorial aside, the filmmaker along with wife Mamta Anand have put together a slate of 7 films for their banner, Marflix, which are in various stages of production at the moment.

The upcoming productions for Marflix include Jewel Theif with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, King starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, Krrish 4 led by Hrithik Roshan, a yet untitled action drama directed by Milan Luthria, a female-led action film and a film on true events inspired by the life of Shri Shri Ravi Shankar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

