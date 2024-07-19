Twisters Review: Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones film classifies as a quintessential popcorn entertainer

Plot:

Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is an aspiring scientist from Oklahoma, USA. She is in awe of the beauty of twisters and is constantly looking for ways to harness its destructive power. She leads her clan for a tornado chasing but a mis-calculation in assessing the rage of the tornado leads to the death of two of her friends part of the clan. Javi (Anthony Ramos) is another twisters enthusiast part of Kate's clan, who luckily didn't die.

5 years after the happening, Kate and Javi, circumstantially unite. Kate is a New York based scientist while Javi is a well-meaning entrepreneur. They unite to test a new tracking system.

Tyler (Glen Powell) and his team of famous but reckless Youtube tornado wranglers are on the other side of the storm. Kate and Tyler encounter eachother for the first time. While they don't particularly like eachother at first, they slowly fall for one another's charm and skills.

Watch the movie to find out how they tackle the most dreaded tornado yet.

What Works For Twisters

Twisters deserves to be appreciated for the extraordinary special effects that make the movie watching experience very immersive. The way the destruction by the tornado is shown on screen is breathtaking, though it is heartbreaking to see. Glen Powell has a very powerful screen presence and totally wins you over by his moviestar-like charm and charisma. The chemistry that the lead pair share is fresh. Twisters, though treated as a summer entertainer, doesn't shy away from providing its audience with some deep messaging on how destructive tornados are, and how they pose a greater threat in the future due to their increased intensity.

What Doesn't Work For Twisters

Twisters doesn't really take you by surprise. You get what you expect from it and nothing more than that. There are a few loose ends in the story that make the movie slighly less compelling than what it could have been. Daisy Edgar-Jones puts up a good act but she is not able to match the high threshold set by her co-star Glen Powell. Barring the few minor issues, Twisters is thoroughly an enthralling watch.

Performances In Twisters:

Glen Powell as Tyler is charming and charismatic. He has all the qualities of a true blue movie star. Daisy Edgar-Jones delivers a very graceful performance as scientist Kate. Anthony Ramos as Javi is pretty impressive in his role of an entrepreneur who unites with Kate to test a new tracking system. Other supporting actors in the movie only enhance the film in their little way.

Final Verdict Of Twisters:

Twisters is the true definition of a summer blockbuster that provides wholesome entertainment. It is visually stunning and Glen Powell particularly puts up an amazing act. You can watch Twisters at a theatre near you now. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

