Bad Newz Box Office Collections Week 1: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer collects Rs 43 crore

Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, winds up its first week at Rs 43.30 crore. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the movie managed to stay steady on the weekdays after its impressive opening weekend collection.

The Dharma Productions’ latest venture so far has been following the trajectory of Shahid Kapoor’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya at the box office. The hold however won't be as strong due to big, new films flooding the marketplace.

Bad Newz ended its first week at Rs 43 crore, collected Rs 13 crore in the weekdays

Accompanied with intriguing trailer, viral chartbusters, and smart marketing; Bad Newz opened with pretty good numbers of Rs 8.35 crore and ended its first weekend at Rs 29.5 crore. The movie marked the 2nd biggest opening for Vicky Kaushal and also recorded the third biggest weekend for a him, only trailing URI: The Surgical Strike and Raazi

The comedy-drama saw a significant drop on Monday and since then it has remained steady in the weekdays. The Buy-One-Get-One offer has proven to be quite lucrative. It raked over Rs 13.45 crore in the weekdays and took up its total to Rs 43.30 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Bad Newz Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.35 crore 2 Rs 10.25 crore 3 Rs 11.25 crore 4 Rs 3.50 crore 5 Rs 3.60 crore 6 Rs 3.25 crore 7 Rs 3.10 crore Total Rs 43.30 crore nett in 7 days in India

Bad Newz is a financially safe film

Bad Newz is financially safe because of good non-theatrical revenues and decent first week box office returns. Films like Bad Newz are the bread and butter for the industry since big films can't be expected to be released each week. Small and mid-sized films keep the theatres running in lul phases.

Bad Newz set for a big competition in Week 2

The comedy entertainer is set to face tough competition from Deadpool and Wolverine in its second week. This Hollywood blockbuster could significantly impact the Karan Johar film, as it is expected to be released on nearly 3,000 screens in India.

Additionally, the Tamil film Raayan, starring Dhanush, is also releasing in Hindi. If Bad Newz manages to hold its ground in week 2, it could aim for a lifetime net collection in the vicinity of ₹55 crore.

Watch Bad Newz Trailer:

About Bad Newz:

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' to her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realize that they are not compatible and part ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill station and starts to work at a 5-star hotel, which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star.' She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk), to be very likable and, most importantly, compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir.

It doesn't turn out how she wishes to, but she finds her ex-husband, who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room to surprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her children's father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

