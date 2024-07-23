EXCLUSIVE: Pill helmer Raj Kumar Gupta is all praise for Riteish Deshmukh; discusses his ‘three-page monologue’ in climax

Riteish Deshmukh recently made his OTT debut with the web series Pill. The show explores the dark realities of the pharmaceutical sector, with Riteish’s character Prakash Chauhan leading a fight for justice. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, series creator Raj Kumar Gupta recently showered praise on Riteish’s performance and shared his experience working with him. He also discussed the actor’s long monologue in the climax sequence.

Raj Kumar Gupta reveals Riteish Deshmukh delivered his three-page monologue in Pill in one go

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Raj Kumar Gupta said, “I had a great time working with Riteish. He is such a fabulous actor.” Giving a special mention to Riteish Deshmukh's acting in the courtroom climax, Gupta stated, “One thing I remember is during the climax of the series, it was a courtroom scene. Riteish had this three-page monologue, and without being disturbed by what was happening in and around him and the chaos, he delivered it at a go.”

Expressing the surprise he felt during the shoot, Gupta revealed, “And I was so surprised, so surprised, because there was so much chaos in a courtroom scene, any which way there are so many people, there are so many things happening, and actors also kept forgetting their lines. But he, with those two-and-a-half, three-page lines that he had in the climax courtroom scene, at a go, he delivered it.”

Talking about the experience shooting that scene, the series helmer added, “And I was really, really, not only impressed, but it was something that I had fun shooting as well, and it was remarkable in that sense that in spite of that chaos, he kept concentrating on his lines and delivered without even getting disturbed, and it was fabulous. So that's one fond thing that I remember from the shoot.”

More about the series Pill

The web series Pill stars Riteish Deshmukh, Pavan Malhotra, Akshat Chauhan, and Anshul Chauhan. It is created by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The series, consisting of eight episodes, was released on July 12, 2024, and can be streamed on JioCinema Premium.

