Kill Overseas Box Office: Lakshya starrer fares very well; Grosses USD 1.8 million in just 5 key markets

Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starring Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal and others is enjoying a steady run at the Indian box office. The movie opened at just a little over 1 crore but the way it has held will ensure that it settles for a lifetime cume of Rs 25 crore nett in India. While the talk around Kill is primarily to do with the hold that it is observing domestically and the mini-breakout that it is seeing in the state of Kerala, it is neglected how well the action-thriller is doing at the international box office.

Kill Has Grossed 1.8 Million Dollars At The International Box Office From Just 5 Key Markets

Kill has grossed around 1.8 million dollars (INR 15 crore) at the international box office in its first 11 days and this is just from 5 key international markets. North America is unquestionably the biggest contributor. The film will release in phases in other international markets in the weeks to come. The traditional markets alone will take the Lakshya starrer to a gross total of over 2 million dollars and then it is all about how the non-traditional international markets respond to the movie, when it releases. 2 million dollars from overseas is something that films of many established actors can't guarantee.

Kill's Worldwide Collections After 11 Days, Stand In The Vicinity Of Rs 35 Crore

Kill's global collections are around Rs 35 crore and that's quite good in the current scenario for a low budget film starring a newcomer. The reception that Kill is getting should convince budding filmmakers to not give up as there is an audience ready to appreciate strong content-oriented movies.

Watch the Kill Trailer

About Kill

Amrit (Lakshya) is an army commando. When he finds out that the love of his life, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is forcefully engaged to someone else, he takes it upon himself to stop that marriage from happening. He boards a train to New Delhi, to unite with Tulika and get her out of the mess that she is in. Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang of thieves are on a killing spree in the same train that Amrit is in. Amrit takes it upon himself to save the passengers from the ruthless thieves.

Will Amrit be able to save all the passengers? What happens to Tulika? To know that, you have to watch Kill.

Kill In Theatres

Kill plays at a theatre near you now.

