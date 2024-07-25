Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranveer Singh is in talks with Aditya Dhar for an action-packed thriller, set against the backdrop of the geopolitical scenario between India and Pakistan in the era gone by. We also reported that the film in question will go on floors on July 25, with Ranveer Singh playing the part of an Indian Agent. And now, we have more exclusive information on this Aditya Dhar directorial, which also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar partner with Jio Studios

According to sources close to the development, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s next will be backed by Jio Studios and the filming has begun today. “Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have found their production partner in Jio Studios, who heard the script and were bowled over by the narration. The studio will be going all out to mount the film on a scale that it deserves as they completely believe in the subject and the ability of Ranveer and Aditya to bring in the audience to the big screen,” revealed the source.

According to insiders, this will be among the bigger films under production for Jio Studios. “It’s a real-life story from the tenure of Ajit Doval in his younger days. While all character dynamics are under wraps, Ranveer’s character is from Punjab, which is the reason for him to grow the beard. It’s a first for him. R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna play the part of senior officers from Indian Intelligence Agency, R&AW,” the source added.

Ranveer and Aditya’s next to be shot in Thailand, Canada and India

We hear that the film goes on floors in Thailand, followed by schedules in Canada and Mumbai. The makers are targeting a big theatrical release in the last quarter of 2025 and official announcement is around the corner. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

