The most awaited Hollywood spectacle of the year, Deadpool and Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is finally set for a theatrical release on July 26, 2024. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film is arriving with tremendous anticipation from the audience and is touted to be the tentpole summer blockbuster from Hollywood. The film has been certified A – Adults Only by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India with an approved run time of 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Deadpool And Wolverine nears 1.50 Lakh mark in advance booking

The film will be distributed in India by Disney and is expected to be one of the widest releases of all time for a Hollywood Film. As per early industry trends, Deadpool And Wolverine will release on approximately 3000 screens in India, with wide showcasing in national multiplex chains, capitalizing on the hype for the film among the youth. The advance booking for Deadpool And Wolverine opened a couple of weeks back and the response has been overwhelming.

As on Wednesday at 7 PM, the Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds film has sold 1.45 Lakh tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed for a finish in the vicinity of 2.25 Lakh tickets by the end of Thursday. The advance booking for Deadpool And Wolverine will be one of the highest of all time for an English-language film. The pre-sales will be better than films like Black Panther (1.25 Lakh tickets), Captain Marvel (1.65 Lakh tickets), and Oppenheimer (2 Lakh tickets) to name some, at par with Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4), which sold 2.25 Lakh tickets.

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer aims at a 20 crore start

The advance at national chains will also be higher than some of the recent Hollywood releases like Godzilla X Kong (96,000 tickets) and Fast X (1 Lakh tickets). The opening day of Deadpool And Wolverine is expected to be in the North of Rs 20 crore mark in India, though a lot depends on how big the Southern belts fire. The enquires are at an all-time high for a Hollywood Film after Spiderman: No Way Home, and if the content now fires, the sky is the limit at the box office as the superhero comedy also benefits by a clean theatrical run until the arrival of Independence Day releases.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the theatrical run of Deadpool And Wolverine in India and all across the globe.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand’s next is a mega-budget two hero action spectacle; On floors in 2025