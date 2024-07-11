Over the last decade, Aditya Chopra has established the YRF Spy Universe as the biggest IP’s of Indian Cinema by bringing together top stars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Alia Bhatt under the same roof. While the universe is expanding with every passing year, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aditya Chopra has signed a multi-film contract with Anil Kapoor for his fabled YRF Spy Universe.

According to sources close to the development, Anil Kapoor has signed on for the YRF Spy Universe to play the head of R&AW (Research and Operations Wing). “Anil Kapoor is bowled over by the vision of Aditya Chopra for the Spy Universe and took no time to sign the dotted lines for the part. He begins his affiliation with an appearance in War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani in lead. This will be followed by the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha and finally lead to the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film, Pathaan 2,” revealed a source close to the development.

There are many other films in the development at the writing wing of YRF under the IP of Spy Universe, which includes the most awaited face-off of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. “Anil Kapoor will be the constant in all spy films,” the source added.

Pathaan 2 and Tiger v/s Pathaan to follow War 2 and Alpha

Talking of YRF, their next theatrical release is the Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2, which is set to arrive on August 15, 2025. This will be followed by the Shiv Rawail directorial Alpha, which marks the first in female-led saga in the universe. The timelines for Pathaan 2 have been kept under wraps at this point of time, but the film is presently in the writing stage and is expected to take off later in 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

