EXCLUSIVE: Suriya starrer Kanguva is set to feature actor in 3 different unique looks, undergoing immense transformation for each

Suriya is all set to present his much-awaited movie Kanguva, directed by Siva in theaters on October 10, 2024. With the film finally hitting the big screens soon, a source close to the production exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that the film is set to feature the actor in 3 different looks.

Moreover, the source also mentioned that the actor has undergone a rigorous transformation for the different characters and each one of them would be essential to the story, adding their own layers.

Suriya starrer Kanguva to feature actor’s 3 different looks

The highly anticipated movie Kanguva starring Suriya in the lead role has already unveiled two different looks of the actor, presenting intrigue to the film’s premise. The movie touted to be one of the most expensive in India ever made has already roped in some of the finest technicians around the globe, attempting to showcase a unique prehistoric period for the movie.

The film also marks the Tamil debut of actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. It also features an additional cast of actors like Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and many more in key roles. The movie is also set to feature a big war sequence consisting of 10,000 people.

Furthermore, the fantasy action flick directed by Siva has also roped in music composer Devi Sri Prasad for crafting the tracks with the film also releasing in 3D formats.

Advertisement

Check out Kanguva's sizzle teaser:

Suriya’s work front

Suriya who was last seen in a cameo role in Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira is currently shooting for his next movie, tentatively called Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The upcoming movie has already roped in actress Pooja Hegde to play the lead role with actors Jayaram, Joju George, and Karunakaran playing key roles.

The makers of the film also constructed an extensive set in Andaman and Nicobar’s Port Blair for an extensive action shoot. Moreover, announcing the shoot’s commencement the makers also unveiled the the actor’s look from the movie where he donned a Fu Manchu moustache and a mullet hairstyle.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Mammootty to play a Sherlock Holmes-like private investigator in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Malayalam debut