Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope June 3 - June 9, 2024

Sagittarius Weekly Health Horoscope

Most Sagittarians will experience good mental and physical health this week. You should participate more in a sport or consider running a marathon for a good cause. Your good mood will allow you to rapidly manage tension and stress while remaining focused on your goals. Keep the vibe in check, everything else will take care of itself.

Sagittarius Weekly Love Horoscope

Someone amazing may enter your life shortly, and you may feel full of zeal and motivation to live life to the fullest. In fact, married couples may experience a renewed sense of purpose in their marriage and may want to initiate family planning. A lot of important conversations, including finances and relocation could emerge between you and your partner, so be open to new ideas.

Sagittarius Weekly Business Horoscope

You might take advantage of a good trading opportunity, but you should spend some time learning about the stock market or at least brushing up your knowledge. Incoming monetary gains are visible in the cards, and you may also end up inheriting some movable assets. It is a good week to purchase vehicles or pieces of equipment related to fitness.

Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

You may not enjoy working under pressure and think of changing your career path. Although this is your own decision to take, quitting your job abruptly is not a good choice at this moment. Consider taking a few days off if things go out of hand but maintain your resolve and act rationally.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.