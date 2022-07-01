A sneak peek at Personalised Gifts by Boutique Living celebs took home from PinkVilla Style Icons Awards 2022

Truly a star-studded night, the PinkVilla Style Icons Awards 2022 certainly made quite a splash. The evening saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance, including supermodel Milind Soman, Kartik Aryan, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, director Kabir Khan and Ayushmann Khurana. Well, apart from stars from the film industry that included Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Radhika Madan and Nushratt Bharuccha; there was Shikhar Dhawan from the world of cricket, entrepreneur Aman Gupta of Shark Tank fame, designer Masaba Gupta and chef Ranveer Singh Brar from the culinary world who graced the event.

Nevertheless, it was ace Director Karan Johar who bagged the ‘Super Stylish Showbiz Icon’ award. But the elite guest list of venerated actors, directors and models did walk away from the glitzy evening with more than their awards that night. Indeed, over 40 celebrities were presented with their own, unique personalised dohar sets that were aimed at enhancing their sleep experience.

Discover how the deeply fabulous dohars mirrored each celebrity’s interests

Boutique Living, a premium bed linen brand from the house of Indo Count - the largest global home textile manufacturer, customized unique designs with each dohar set. They adorned the finest sateen dohars with prints inspired by each celebrity’s unique personal interests. If you’re curious about which facet of a celebrity’s personality, the luxury dohar sets highlighted, then read on.

Milind Soman’s dohar revealed his love for fitness and exercise, while Anil Kapoor’s dohar reflected his Mumbai film roots.

Up and coming star Kartik Aryan’s dohar had prints of him along with his beloved pet and Ayushmann Khurrana’s dohar reflected his love for art.

When it comes to director Kabir Khan, the obvious choice for his dohar was prints of his iconic films.

On the other hand, actress Parineeti Chopra was gifted a dohar mirroring her love for the sea. The comfort and the softness of their dohars was unparalleled.

These dohar sets make intriguing presents

Designed by Boutique Living that’s venerated as a premium bed linen brand from the house of Indo Count; the luxury dohar sets are truly crafted for comfort. The cosy bedding certainly succeeded in imprinting the lives, moments and memories of our most loved Bollywood celebrities. In fact, they have an interesting collection of bed and bath linen that promises you a luxurious slumber. Their superior products let you choose anything from 300TC to 1000TC when it comes to bed sheets in bold designs and solid colors, comforters and draw sheets.

The brand with a heart

Apart from their stellar designs, one of the key reasons to choose Boutique Living, is that they are a socially conscious brand. In their first phase of CSR activity, they’ve vowed to take care of the education of 25 children of martyrs as part of its ‘Karenge Poore Sapne Adhoore’ initative.

So, the next time you wish to buy some bespoke presents for your loved ones, try sending them premium bed & bath linen from Boutique Living and they shall be thrilled to bits!

