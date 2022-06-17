Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Inside video of Aman Gupta & Shikhar Dhawan's heartfelt conversation; Watch

Pinkvilla's first-ever award show, 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' was hosted last night on June 16 in Mumbai and was graced by numerous well-known personalities from entertainment, sports, food, fashion, and business field. The show was held at JW Marriott in Mumbai and it was truly a star-studded event where every individual glammed up and had put their best fashion foot forward for the night. Speaking of which, businessman and Shark Tank India Judge Aman Gupta too graced the 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' event. Another well-known personality, hailing from the sports industry, who marked his presence at 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' was Shikhar Dhawan.

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards was a star-studded event and the celebs who attended had a gala time, and the inside pictures and videos are proof. An inside video from the event is out, and we can see Aman Gupta and Shikhar Dhawan lost in a heartfelt conversation is truly a special moment from this event. The two share a great camaraderie and belonging to different industries they surely have a lot to talk about. Both looked dapper at the event and were honored with the award for their contribution to their respective industry.

Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta was nominated under the category of 'Pinkvilla Super Stylish Businessperson' along with Ghazal Alagh, Falguni Nayar, Ritesh Agarwal, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Amongst them, Aman Gupta bagged the award of 'Pinkvilla Super Stylish Businessperson'. For the event, Aman sported a brown blazer on a light brown T-shirt shirt and paired it with blue jeans, and opted for yellow shoes to complete the look.

Shikar Dhawan was nominated under the category of 'Pinkvilla Super Stylish Sports Star' along with Smriti Mandhana, PV Sindhu, Shikhar Dhawan, Neeraj Chopra, and Virat Kohli. Amongst them, Shikar Dhawan bagged the award of 'Pinkvilla Super Stylish Sports Star'. For the event, Shikhar looked dapper as he donned a grey blazer set on a White Shirt.

About Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields and not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. The jury consisted of topnotch personalities like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for every category except the reader's choice male and female.

