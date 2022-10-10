EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra reacts on becoming a maasi to Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, calls her ‘miracle baby’
Parineeti Chopra got in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and spoke about her upcoming film Code Name Tiranga.
Parineeti Chopra is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie which will see her in an action avatar. The actress will be seen alongside Harrdy Sandhu in Code Name Tiranga. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and fans are super excited to see the actress performing stunts and action. Well, ahead of the release of the film, Pinkvilla got in an exclusive chat with the team of Code Name Tiranga. Parineeti, Harrdy and Ribhu Dasgupta opened up about the film and a lot more things.
Parineeti Chopra on comparison with Priyanka Chopra’s look in Don
After Parineeti Chopra’s look from Code Name Tiranga was released, several fans instantly felt that it is similar to her sister Priyanka Chopra’s look in Don. When we asked Parineeti about this comparison, she laughed and replied, “Who are these amazing people? I want to meet them. Isn’t that the greatest compliment?” Parineeti further added, “I remember when Mimi didi was doing Don, she was coming from a very different phase in her life and when she did it, we all were like ‘wooo’. She was looking so amazing and can you call your sister hot? (laughs). She was looking hot, she was looking so cool. So if that is happening with me I think that will be awesome. I hope I can get that sort of appreciation like her.”
Parineeti Chopra on becoming a Maasi
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped into a new phase of their lives as they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas into their lives earlier this year. Ever since fans have been only eagerly waiting to see the face of their daughter. PeeCee makes sure to keep sharing her glimpse every now and then. We asked Parineeti Chopra if she is happy to be a maasi? To this the actress replied, “She is so cute I want to eat her. Ya of course! She is just a miracle baby, the most beautiful baby the sweetest baby.
