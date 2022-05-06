This Mom is stealing thunder like a diva! Here’s why we are rooting for her!

This Mother’s day, we are taking some amazing fashion tips from a supercool fashionista mom whose hacks are trendy, relatable, and super easy to recreate. So, while browsing through LIVE entertainment on Roposo, we came across this mom, Richisha, and decided that she deserves the spotlight. She is serving some relatable fashion goals that save us from the endless hassles of looking for the perfect sartorial pick on different occasions. Quick, non-fussy, minimalist, and easy, her Fashion Fixes have us hooked! Be it a festive occasion or a formal event, she has some ah-mazing tips up her sleeves to help us get ready. Ready for the tips? Here you go!

For the ones who love adding colors to their wardrobe, Richisha shows us the minimal ways of wearing pastels. From pastel blue, baby pink, and pastel yellow, to lime green, you can opt for any of these shades instead of choosing plain whites. If you want to add elements to make a simple white dupatta attractive, you can opt for some DIY techniques like handprints or block prints and you are good to go!

To make the most of the basic outfits in your wardrobe, RIchisha suggests that you can mix and match a solid-hue kurta with a colorful salwar and matching dupatta. And for a fusion look, crop tops and skirts are the best ways to look fashionably ready. For those who love to play safe, go monotone with your outfit! Be it in a trendy silhouette or a classic one, tone-on-tone shades are a fail-safe option. If you haven’t finalized an outfit for puja at home, single-tone outfits with intricate detailings or dainty embroidery work can keep you covered for the occasion.

Lately, in one of her latest LIVE shows, she also talked about outfits to choose for a formal or charity event. Her pick? A monotone blazer and matching pants with a shirt and accessorize of choice.

While these are some of our favorite fashion hacks so far, we are looking forward to what she has in store for us in the coming episodes. Richisha has managed to catch our attention because she has a story that relates to most of the mothers out there yet her approach is so unique that we cannot help but appreciate her!

Despite all the popularity and success, Richisha, the mother of an 8-year-old, admits that it has never been easy for her to make it through life amidst all the challenges. While there’s no doubt that she is a powerhouse of talent, her smartness and passion find a big fan in us! Her smooth and effortless maneuvers to perform duties both as a mom and a fashion influencer surely demands the spotlight and Roposo absolutely has our heart in giving her the credit that she deserves! Do not miss a chance to connect with Richisha LIVE on Roposo and get your dose of fashion tips from her, every day at 6 pm.