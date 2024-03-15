Aaron Donald Career Earnings REVEALED as Rams’ Defensive Tackle ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT After 10 Seasons

Los Angeles Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald has announced retirement, ending his 10-year-long NFL career. The footballer who turns 33 in May took to social media to announce that he is putting an end to his football career with immediate effect.

How much did Aaron Donald earn in his 10-years-long NFL career?

In 2014, Aaron signed a four-year-long contract with the Rams, confirming his average annual salary to be $ 2,534,125, with a signing bonus of $5,692,000 and $10,136,500 as a guaranteed salary.

In 2018, he signed his second deal with the Rams - a 6-year-long deal worth $135,000,000. As per this contract, his average annual salary reached $22,500,000 with a signing bonus of $40,000,000 and a guaranteed salary of $86,892,000.

After the revision of the contract in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams agreed to pay him a $25,000,000 signing bonus, $95,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $31,666,667, with the $95,000,000 contract, which was supposed to continue till the 2024 season.

Had he not announced his retirement, he would have made over $34 million this year as per the contract terms.

Aaron Donald Announces retirement from NFL after 10 seasons

Aaron Donald has now announced retirement from football after playing NFL for 10 years. The Rams star took to social media, sharing the news with the fans by posting a video. The video complied Donald’s entire NFL journey as he shared glimpses of some of the key moments of his career.

Sharing the video, Donald wrote, “Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love.”

Donald also posted a statement on his social media profile that read, “For 10 years, I have been fortunate to play the game of football at the highest level. I’m thankful for the people I’ve met along the way, the relationships I’ve built and the things I’ve accomplished with my teammates and individually.”

Aaron Donald peaked his career in 2016 when the St. Lucia Rams shifted their base back to Los Angeles. He also played a crucial role in helping the Rams secure their Super Bowl victory in 2022.

As per the reports, he has been flirting with his retirement for the past two seasons, in private with the team. However, the news was never publicly accepted by either the Rams or the player.

