Aaron Rodgers Girlfriends: Who Has NFL Star Dated Before Mallory Edens?

Aaron Rodgers is currently linked with Mallory Edens, an internet personality and model who is said to be a long-time friend of the New York Jets star. She is the daughter of Wesley Robert Edens, the co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, an NBA team that is currently second in the Eastern Conference.

While the 40-year-old has reportedly found a new love interest in the model, keeping things away from the limelight so far, let us have a look at who else the quarterback has dated previously which includes several models, actresses, and even some sporting personalities.

A look at Aaron Rodgers’ dating history

Back in 2011, Aaron Rodgers was hanging around with actress Jessica Szohr, however, none of the two publicly admitted their purported romance. The actress, known as Vanessa Abrams from the Gossip Girls was also seen attending Rodgers’ birthday party in 2017.

In 2014, Rodgers dated Olivia Munn after initially meeting at the Academy of Country Music Awards where they both presented the award together. The two were ready to move in and get married as per the reports however, their relationship didn't last forever and they called it quits in 2017. In these three years, while dating the TV host, the player also got estranged from his parents and brothers.

Soon after he walked away from Munn and started seeing Kelly Rohrbach, a Sports Illustrated swimwear model Kelly but they never publicly confirmed their union. Rumors had them dating nevertheless, several sources called the Baywatch actress just a friend of his. The former Packers player was linked with former racing driver Danica Patrick, in 2018. The couple spent two years together before they parted ways in 2020.

Within a year, in early 2021, Rodgers started dating Shailene Woodley and even got engaged, which The Fault in Our Stars actress shared during her appearance on Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon but sadly, they had to call their wedding off.

Meanwhile, Rodgers is currently spending time with Milwaukee Bucks owner's daughter Mallory which was disclosed in January 2023 by a source close to the NFL star player to People Magazine. On January 9, 2023, TMZ Sports confirmed that the two were “dating” soon after they were captured sitting together for the Lakers vs Bucks match on December 2.

