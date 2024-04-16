The news of New York Jets star player Aaron Rodgers potentially facing a lifetime ban due to a 'Suspiciously Speedy' recovery spread like wildfire on social media platforms such as Facebook and across the internet. However, the accuracy of this report remains uncertain. Let's delve deeper to uncover the truth.

Is Aaron Rodgers facing lifetime suspension from the NFL for his ‘Suspiciously Speedy’ Recovery?

A fact checking website named Snopes has done its investigation following the alleged lifetime suspension of Aaron Rodger. The viral news read, “Rodgers' product, Bloom CBD Gummies, has been selling like hotcakes, with stocks depleting within minutes. He admits that his main challenge as CEO is meeting the overwhelming demand. His CBD wellness line is not only 90% cheaper but also five times more effective than similar offerings from Bayer and other "Big Pharma" companies.”

The news turned out to be false and misleading. The fact checking site stated that a paid advertisement on Facebook was posted with the claim, “Aaron Rodgers facing lifetime suspension.” The advertisement also had Rodgers’ picture on it. The curious fans and the users who clicked on the advertisement after reading the claim were taken to the Fox News outlet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

As per what Snoop reports, after the users were taken to another page which showed Fox News’ logo, “Aaron Rodgers gets caught! The NFL's investigation into his 'suspiciously speedy' recovery reveals something shocking." The news was credited to Brit Hume, the new organisations' chief political analyst. However, the article was actually hosted on cickross.site and it was not actually on Fox News. The news was related to the quarterback's injury from Sept. 11, 2023 where he got injured against the Buffalo Bills and his left Achilles tendon was torn.

The fact checking site further clarifies that the misleading news was to promote Bloom CBD Gummies which turned out to be a scam and the NFL star is in no way related to it. It's just the scammers using big stars who have no relation to their products, for promotions and to increase sales. Snoop reports with the help of ICANN Lookup tool, it can be assumed that the user of the site may be from China, as per what a search on cickross.site stated.

ALSO READ: Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theory Controversy Explained: All You Need to Know