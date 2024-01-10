Jimmy Kimmel slams Aaron Rodgers during 7-minute-long monologue on his show over Jeffrey Epstein comments; calls him 'hamster-brained'

After threatening to sue Aaron Rodgers for his Epstein List comment last week, Jimmy Kimmel slammed the New York Jets quarterback in his opening monologue on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show on Monday. The late-night show host also demanded an apology from the footballer for linking him to Jeffrey Epstein, which Rodgers failed to deliver during his Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, stating he would “like to put this to bed and move forward.”

Here's everything to know about the back-and-forth battle between the NFL star and Jimmy Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel roasts Aaron Rodgers for his Jeffrey Epstein remarks

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host returned to his show on Monday for the first time in 2024. Without wasting a minute, he got straight to business and slammed Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets QB for his Jeffrey Epstein comments.

The NFL star had last week joked about Kimmel being on the notorious Epstein List when it came out. The late-night show host had then threatened Rodgers to “debate the facts in court.”

In his 7-minute monologue for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Kimmel said, “Did you hear about this story about me and Aaron Rodgers? Out of the blue, he insinuated that I was nervous because the Jeffrey Epstein list was coming out. He said I was hoping it wouldn't and that he was going to pop a bottle of something to celebrate when he did. And then it came out and of course, my name wasn't on it, and won't ever be on it.”

The infamous list containing the names of the pedophile’s associates came out last week but Kimmel’s name was not on it.

Continuing his monologue for his first show of the year, Kimmel said, “I don't know Jeffrey Epstein. I’ve never met Jeffrey Epstein. I was not on a list, or a plane, or an island, or anything ever.”

Kimmel then went on to address Aaron Rodgers in his monologue asking him to apologize for his slander statement last week. “When I do get something wrong, which happens on rare occasions. You know what I do? I apologize for it, which is what Aaron Rodgers should do, which is what a decent person would do, but I bet he won't,” he said.

Aaron Rodgers fails to apologize to Jimmy Kimmel but issues clarification

Aaron Rodgers proved Jimmy Kimmel right by not apologizing. The footballer who is currently injured and recovering, made the much-anticipated appearance on The Pat McAfee show on Tuesday. While he failed to issue an apology to Jimmy Kimmel as requested by him a day prior, Rodgers issued a clarification on his earlier statement where he had said, “There's a lot of people including Jimmy Kimmel, [that] are really hoping that the list doesn't come out.”

On his latest appearance on the McAfee Show the QB said, “I was referring to the fact that if there is a list and there are names on it, that would be the second time that a soft-brain junior student, you know, wacko, anti-vax, antisemitic, purveyor, spreader of misinformation, conspiracy theorist, MAGA, whatever other things have been said by him and other people in the media would be right-twice.”

Rodgers also said that he understands how serious the allegations of pedophilia can be while asserting that he understands why Kimmel is upset about it.

“I’m glad that Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. I don't think he's the P-word. I wish him the best. Again, I don't give a sh*t what he thinks about me, “ he said.

Kimmel had called Rodgers “hamster-brained” during his Monday monologue. The acclaimed late-night show host also went on record multiple times in the past, mocking Rodgers for his opinions on Covid vaccine and more.

