Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against Indiana Pacers on May 25? Deets Inside

On Saturday, the Eastern Conference Finals relocated to Indiana, where the Boston Celtics aim to expand their advantage to a 3-0 lead with a victory over the Pacers.

The Celtics seized the series on Thursday night with a 126-110 triumph over the Pacers.

Now, for the Pacers, utilizing the home-court advantage to re-enter the series is essential. The initial tap is arranged for 8:30 PM EST.

Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against the Indiana Pacers?

Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN mentioned on Tuesday that Kristaps Porzingis could potentially return as early as Game 4, despite having been absent from the court in the initial round against Miami due to injury, and his immediate future remains uncertain.

In the home series of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics managed their key tasks against the Pacers within the first two games.

Despite a late shortage in the first game, the Celtics secured an overtime win, and in the second game, they overcame Jayson Tatum's poor shooting night to secure a 126-110 victory.

Earlier in the day, Jalen Brown - who had been denied a spot on the All-NBA Team - equaled his career playoff high with 40 points, leading the Celtics to success.

Derrick White and Tatum each bagged 23 points, with Tatum recovering to match White after scoring only four points in the first half. Brown has racked up 66 points over the first two games, notably his game-tying 3-point field goal in game one.

With improved figures in both overall field goal percentage and 3-point field goal percentage, the Celtics offense revitalized in game two.

They boasted a 53.4% overall floor shot success rate and over 40% from 3-point distance.

The Celtics outperformed their game-one score with 15 3-point field goals and succeeded 17 out of 20 times from the free-throw line, compared to 30 free throws in the first game.

After forcing 21 turnovers in the first game, they repeated this defensive pressure by forcing 16 more in the second game.

The Celtics bench contributed 19 points on Thursday night, slightly higher than in the initial game. After a rebound shortage in the first game, the Celtics rebounded successfully in the second game, outperforming the Pacers 40-37.

Boston Celtics Players Stats Against The Indiana Pacers

Jaylen Brown

Across his career, Jaylen Brown has recorded an average of 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his 24 encounters with the Pacers.

Jayson Tatum

In his matchups with the Pacers, Jayson Tatum, in his career, has managed to register an average of 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 24 games.

When And Where To Watch

Day: Saturday

Date: May 25, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Injury Report

Boston Celtics

Questionable

Kristaps Porzingis ( Soleus)

Luke Kornet (Wrist)

Indiana Pacers

Out

Bennedict Mathurin( Shoulder)

Questionable

Tyrese Haliburton ( Hamstring)

