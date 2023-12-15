After calling himself a bigger star than Conor McGregor, Jake Paul challenges Mike Tyson to USD 245 million mega fight

YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul is set to fight for the third and last time this year on December 15th, 2023, in Florida. Paul will face professional boxer André August, a fighter with a record of 10 wins and 1 loss.

Paul has fought multiple big names in combat, social media, and even NBA players. Big names include former UFC icon Nate Diaz, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Anderson “Spider” Silva, and many more.

This year, Jake Paul faced his first loss in his boxing career in February when he faced the brother of undead heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury. Tommy Fury and Jake lost the match by a decision. And he made his return in August and defeated former UFC legend Nate Diaz in Dallas.

Jake Paul is best known for calling out big names, from Canelo and Conor McGregor to legends like Mike Tyson.

The problem child was calling out Conor McGregor for a long time and recently he reacted to Conor McGregor, “At this point, it’s funny how it went from me calling him out to that seeming crazy. To now me being bigger in the sport than he is and him knowing my skill level is greater than his. In such a short amount of time. Life’s crazy.”

ALSO READ: Fans troll Jake Paul after he makes wild Conor McGregor comparison: ‘He's just talking nonsense’

Advertisement

Jake Paul expressed his views on facing Mike Tyson

Recently, Jake Paul expressed his views on Mike Tyson’s condition to face him in a boxing match. Mike Tyson has previously reacted to fighting Jake Paul. Mike Tyson agreed to fight Jake Paul if he could make a $245 million mega-fight.

Jake Paul responded to the condition, “Uncle Mike I think we can make more than 245 million brother, sign the contract big boy sign the contract.”

Previously, Mike Tyson even praised Jake Paul, saying, “ He's a fighter but they don't want to credit him as being a fighter. He can fight and everybody wants to kick his a** because he p***** everybody off. He's a great salesman and promoter, he doesn't even know it. He's just a natural great promoter.”

ALSO READ: Colby Covington reacts to fellow UFC star Conor McGregor's interest in running for President of Ireland