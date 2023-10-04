Brock Purdy eclipses Tom Brady to join exclusive NFL list after 4-0 start with Niners this season

Brock Purdy, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, verges on entering an esteemed group in the NFL due to his current performance.

In August, during the training camp, the Niners named Purdy as their starting quarterback. It's his second year at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco. He received his opportunity in the 2022 season after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sustained an injury.

Despite suffering a significant elbow injury in the NFC Championship game last season—requiring surgical intervention—23-year-old Purdy helped the Niners reach the game. After several months of rigorous rehab and recovery, he made a comeback in the summer and has since made a remarkable start to the new season.

As the 2023 NFL season begins, the Niners are one of two remaining undefeated teams, holding a 4-0 record. The Philadelphia Eagles match this record. Purdy has emerged as a driving force for this success, verging on joining the ranks of the all-time greatest players.

Purdy, who began his winning streak last season, now claims victory in his first nine regular season games as a starting NFL quarterback. In his debut, the 49ers defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-3 on December 11 of the previous year.

Assuming the Niners surpass the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday in Week Five, Purdy is set to enter an elite group. If this occurs, Purdy will have landed his first ten wins as a starting NFL quarterback.

Rodgers expresses high regard for Brock Purdy

Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, has joined the growing list of admirers of Brock Purdy's performance since he became the 49ers starting quarterback. During a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers expressed his admiration for Purdy's achievements.

"I'm a fan, for sure," Rodgers said. "I think he's done some great things."

"Brock has done some great things," Rodgers said. "At some point, people are going to be like, 'Okay well, maybe it's not just that Kyle is a great play caller and he's got these weapons'. You still have a guy who's got to pull the trigger every single time and make decisions.

I watched a game a couple of weeks ago, and I thought he made three or four high-level throws. Back shoulder throws, tight window throws, and then a couple of look-offs. So I have nothing but praise for Brock and the way he's played."

