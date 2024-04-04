NBA Fans React to LeBron James' Flagrant Foul For Elbowing Deni Avdija In the Face

LeBron James getting a flagrant foul, something no one saw happening when the LA Lakers played against the Washington Wizards. LeBron was penalized after he hit Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija on his face from his elbow.

The incident happened in the second quarter. As James made a drive to the paint and tried to pass Avdija, his elbow hit his face while he was spinning to make a way for him.

Initially, it wasn’t given a flagrant foul and the Lakers were leading 60-53 at that point of time in the game. However, the refs went to the review monitor and changed their decision to a Flagrant 1 foul on LeBron James for hitting Avdija's jaw.

What happened to Avdija after the elbow hit?

While still in the match, Avdija made two free throws. However, he couldn’t continue for long after that and left the game after 22 minutes because of migraine. He finished with seven points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

ALSO READ: Michael Phelps Reacts to Caitlin Clark's Mobile Screensaver of his Swimming Photo

How did the fans react?

Advertisement

The Lakers are playing their best basketball of the campaign

The Lakers ended up winning 125-120 to raise their record to 44-33. Anthony Davis finished with 35 points, 18 rebounds, and 3 blocks, and LeBron James with 25 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Former Wizard Rui Hachimura scored 19 points, D'Angelo Russell scored 18 and Austin Reaves scored 16, respectively.

LeBron James’ history of flagrant fouls

LeBron James has been playing in the league for 21 years and never had the reputation of a dirty player. Throughout his career, he has received the flagrant 1 foul just nine times.

He has never committed more than two flagrant fouls in a single season in his career. In his fourth season in the league, he committed two flagrant fouls. He only committed two flagrant fouls in one other season, which was in 2021–2022.

ALSO READ: Why Is Luka Doncic’s Mom Mirjam Poterbin Going Viral? Find Out Details