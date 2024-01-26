Can Lamar Jackson outplay Patrick Mahomes in the next best QB rivalry? Stats, odds, and more

In the AFC Championship Game, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, poised for their playoff clash, are set to define their legacies. Jackson, vying for a second MVP, faces Mahomes, with two MVPs and two Super Bowls. This matchup hints at a new quarterback rivalry as their mutual respect shines. Can Jackson outplay Mahomes in this pivotal showdown? Explore the stats, odds, and more.

Both quarterbacks are aware of the high stakes, yet their mutual admiration remains evident in their positive comments about each other.

Mahomes expressed his confidence in Jackson's MVP-worthy performance, stating, "He's destined to be the MVP for a reason. He goes above and beyond to secure victories, showcasing the qualities of true greatness."

In response to a question about facing Mahomes, Jackson maintained a straightforward yet amiable tone, saying, "I don't enjoy competing against him, but he's undeniably a stellar quarterback. It's a clear choice; he's bound for the Hall of Fame. I see it as a clash between two emerging football legends, akin to a heavyweight championship bout."

Since their debut as starting quarterbacks in 2018, Jackson and Mahomes have cultivated a compelling rivalry. Both led their teams to the playoffs in their inaugural seasons, with Mahomes securing his first MVP in 2018 and Jackson clinching his in 2019 while Mahomes secured his first Super Bowl victory. Despite Mahomes holding more accolades and a favorable head-to-head record—winning three out of four matchups against the Ravens—Jackson has an opportunity to make a definitive statement in their inaugural playoff showdown.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson record

2021: Ravens 36, Chiefs 35

2020: Chiefs 34, Ravens 20

2019: Chiefs 33, Ravens 28

2018: Chiefs 27, Ravens 24 in OT

Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson head-to-head stats

Cmp Att Cmp% PassYds PassTD INT RushYds RushTD Lamar Jackson 68 121 56.2 750 4 2 303 3 Patrick Mahomes 117 163 71.8 1479 12 2 35 1

Ravens vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: Ravens (-3.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-200); Chiefs (+165)

Over/under: 44.5

The AFC Championship Game between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes is a pivotal moment in their evolving quarterback rivalry. Despite Mahomes' statistical edge, Jackson's resilience offers a chance for a definitive statement.

Can Jackson outplay Mahomes, shaping their legacies? The challenge is set for a memorable chapter in NFL history, highlighting admiration and sportsmanship. As fans, we eagerly anticipate another thrilling chapter in this interesting quarterback rivalry.

