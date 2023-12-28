Who is CM Punk’s wife, AJ Lee? All you need to know!

The best in the world, CM Punk has made a triumphant return to WWE after nearly a decade. His comeback took place at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, where he stole the show at the main event.

The second city saint has officially announced he will re-start his story of main eventing WrestleMania. To kickstart this epic tale, he has inked a contract with Monday Night Raw. In an exciting twist, CM Punk has also revealed his intention to earn his spot in the Royal Rumble 2024. He becomes the second official entrant to be announced, following in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes.

Now some previous rumors suggest that CM Punk’s wife and former WWE women's champion AJ Lee will also make her return soon to WWE after her husband makes his anticipated return.

Punk even mentioned AJ Lee on his first promo night after Survivor Series WarGames 2023. According to a report by PWInsider, there are no talks of AJ Lee returning to WWE anytime soon, but fans can expect her surprise appearance at WWE.

It's been quite a while since she last stepped into the WWE ring back in 2015, mainly because of some medical issues.

Who is AJ Lee?

Jeanette Mendez, also known as "AJ Lee," is a well-known professional wrestler who made a name for herself in the WWE. She was a former WWE women's champion and began her wrestling journey in 2007, initially competing in independent circuits.

She signed with WWE back in 2009 and spent some years in WWE’s developmental. In 2012, she gained popularity in WWE with her mentally unstable character. She won the WWE women's championship in the following year and held the title longest for almost 400-plus days.

In 2015, she wrestled her last match and left WWE due to her health issue and the controversy of her husband CM Punk with WWE.

AJ Lee Age and Height

AJ Lee, born in 1987, is now 36 years old. Standing at 5'2 feet tall and weighing approximately 115 lbs, she has quite the presence.

After taking a break from professional wrestling for nearly 6 years, she made a comeback and took on the role of an executive producer at WOW- Wrestling of Women promotion.

However, her contract with WOW concluded in August 2023. Currently a free agent, fans and experts eagerly anticipate her potential return to WWE in the near future.

When did CM Punk and AJ Lee get married?

CM Punk and AJ Lee crossed paths in WWE, and their story took an interesting turn when she developed feelings for him during a segment. What started as an on-screen romance blossomed into a real-life love story.

In 2014, CM Punk and AJ Lee tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony surrounded by their loved ones. Interestingly, it was on this very day that CM Punk bid farewell to WWE.

AJ Lee Net Worth

According to a recent report by Celebrity Net Worth, her total net worth in the year 2023 is around 4 million dollars. Her major source of earnings is her professional wrestling career and she is also an author.

Did AJ Lee and John Cena date?

AJ Lee and John Cena were part of the same on-screen segment, and they even shared a kiss on the WWE program in the past. There have been rumors circulating that they dated for a brief period during that time. However, it remains unconfirmed whether they were actually in a relationship or not.

