Cooked Dwayne': Cody Rhodes brutally trolls The Rock with 'little d*ck' line on WWE RAW sparking hilarious reactions from fans

WWE’s newest sensation, Cody Rhodes, might have delivered the best promo of his wrestling career on Monday Night RAW. Rhodes responded to The Rock literally in the most brutal way on RAW, ladening his speech with chunks of expletives, and guess what? The crowd loved it.

Cody stated that he didn’t think that The Rock was a heel, and indeed, he was an “a*sh*le.” He also noted that The Rock had been a crying backstage baby as he went to the TKO Group, WWE’s parent company, to bring him back for WrestleMania. Cody just called them the ‘Yes’ people who didn’t tell it like it was.

“Rock, damn my man, you are a lot of wonderful things. You are the Brahma Bull. You are the Great one. You are the only guy that I can stand across the ring and say that I can honestly say is a mouth rushmore wrestler, but Rock, you are also a terrible salesman, a carny succubus, and for those who don't know what that means, you are also a whiny b*tch,” Cody said.

However, the most savage thing that Rhodes did against The Rock was the ‘little d*ck syndrome’ comment. Rhodes clearly stated that The Rock hasn’t been in the ring and won’t be anything more than a little d*ck syndrome. “What happens to Rock when the bell rings, are you going to bring The Great One? Are you gonna be The Hero that I had growing up? Or are you going to have the big Dwayne energy…or is it just going to be Little D*ck Syndrome?”

Fans React to Cody’s Epic Promo

The crowd on Monday Night RAW loved Cody trolling The Rock, and it appeared that it was not Cody vs. Roman, but Cody vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 40. The Rock had been trolling Cody Rhodes for a while, and this time The American Nightmare didn’t think twice before going after The Rock.

One fan wrote, “This "attitude era" promo by Cody was a masterpiece.” Another wrote, “Feels like Rock vs Cody at Mania.” A third wrote, “At this point, I don't even want to see Cody Vs Roman.” A fourth Cody fan said, “Bro cooked therock,k and whoever disagrees can go argue with the wall!!.”

A fifth user said, “Cody Cooked Dwayne.” Another said, “The Rock still had more heat on the mic, but dang, this is the Cody Rhodes I’ve been waiting for.”

However, a few fans also spoke against Cody for his trash talk against The Rock. Some asked him to return to AEW, while others reminded him that he was also once hated by the AEW crowd.

Will there be Rock vs Cody Rhodes in the future?

Although The Rock vs Cody Rhodes Singles Match is not planned for WrestleMania 40, the match can be planned in the future. For the past two weeks, Rock and Cody Rhodes have been going against each other.

It started off with a slap by The Rock on Cody Rhodes, and then Rhodes also took his revenge on SmackDown a few days ago. The two have been going against each other, for quite a while, and after WrestleMania 40, there can be The Rock vs Cody Rhodes either at SummerSlam or at Survivor Series later this year.

For now, The Rock and Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a Tag Team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.