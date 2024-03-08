What Major Jon Jones UFC Record is Set to Break at UFC 299 Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera? Find Out

UFC superstar Sean O'Malley is one of the most popular fighters on the roster. His victories over formidable contenders like Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling are considered his career highlights.

His precise striking and speed are the most feared attributes the American fighter possesses. Moreover, Sugar's charismatic personality inside and outside the octagon has always been a fan favorite. The Arizona native's rise in popularity recently became evident as he is officially set to break this record.

Sean O’Malley is part of the 4th highest gate in UFC history

With UFC 299 around the corner, fans are excited to witness the action-packed performances. With promising fighters like Dustin Poirier and Kevin Holland, there is a lot of anticipation for this event.

Headlining the event is Sean O'Malley going against Marlon Vera, as the fighters step into the octagon for the second time following their initial battle.

ALSO READ: UFC Report: THIS Fighter Is Set to Make Weight as Backup for Main Event Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera

The curiosity of fans was apparent due to the fact that Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera is now the fourth-highest gate in the UFC. According to Dana White at the press conference, the gate officially sits at $13,750,000, setting to break a previous record set by the UFC. The record is currently held by Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira at UFC 295.

Advertisement

Top 5 UFC Gates of all Time

#5. Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

The event held at T-Mobile arena anticipated Jones’ long awaited return to the octagon following his dominant victory over Dominick Reyes. ‘Bones’ did not disappoint as he delivered a first round submission victory. This prompted UFC 285 to generate $12,154,753 and enter into the top gates of all time.

#4 - Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

The star power of Alex Pereira was highlighted through this event. Held in Madison Square Garden, the UFC 295 garnered a lot of attention and managed to land itself in the fourth spot by gathering $12,432,563. As predicted, the Brazilian native managed to stop the fight with a vicious combination and won via TKO in the second round of the fight.

#3 - Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor III

Following a brutal loss, Conor McGregor aimed to compensate by delivering a promising knockout performance at UFC 264. The build-up for this fight witnessed vicious trash-talking and a vintage McGregor performance. This drew in $15,759,000 at the gate and officially set the record. However, Dustin Poirier's resistance, followed by a brutal leg break from the Irishman, led to his failure to redeem the loss.

#2 - Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor

The fierce rivalry between Nurmagomedov and McGregor remains one of the most controversial aspects of the UFC. Both fighters went head-to-head in Las Vegas and brought in $17,200,000 in ticket sales. Although the Russian fighter emerged victorious, the backstage fights, trash-talking, and insults still linger.

#1 - Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

The Irishman's iconic performance at Madison Square Garden against Eddie Alvarez remains one of the most talked-about events in combat sports. This generated $17,700,000 in ticket sales, topping UFC 205 as the biggest gate in UFC history. This event is also responsible for 'The Notorious' becoming a double champ.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sean O’Malley Confirms He Wants To Face THIS UFC Champion in Superfight