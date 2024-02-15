Dana White Reveals When He Will Announce UFC 300 Main Event

UFC 300 is one of the most anticipated events UFC pay-per-view events fans are waiting for. UFC 300 will take place on April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.



UFC CEO Dana White has claimed many times this UFC 300 match card will be one of the best match cards in the history of UFC.

Dana White has done what he said stars featuring on UFC 300 fight cards are Justin Poirier, Max Holloway, Jiri Procházka, Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, and many more.



The only piece in the puzzle is yet to fit that would complete the UFC 300 card and that is the main event of UFC 300.

There have been a lot of predictions and rumors around the main event of UFC 300, there were a couple of favorite names for the main event of UFC 300 from Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, Leon Edwards, and more.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to know the UFC 300 main event. Recently, Dana White appeared in an interview where he was asked about the UFC 300 main event and when UFC could announce the main event.

To which Dana White expressed, “ I will announce it at UFC 298 weekend, at post-UFC 298 press conference.”



UFC 300 match card

- Women's Strawweight: Zhang Weili (c) vs. Yan Xiaonan

- Lightweight: Justin Gaethje (c) vs. Max Holloway

- Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

- Light Heavyweight: Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

- Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

- Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

- Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

- Women's Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

- Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

- Women's Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

- Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 300

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his UFC featherweight championship against Ilia Topuira at UFC 298 pay-per-view this coming weekend.



Alexander Volkanovski is feeling confident enough that he will stop Ilia Topuria at the UFC 298 main event and will retain his UFC featherweight championship.



At the UFC 298 press conference, Alexander Volkanovski talked about the UFC 300 main event. "I know a guy. There's plenty of time I'm going to ruin someone's party, and then I can come to save the day like I always do.”



Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski claimed that he came out healthy in his fight against UFC 298 against Ilia Topuria.



