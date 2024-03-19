Despite Confirming Return Date, Conor McGregor Reveals There Has Been No Talks With UFC: 'I hope we get some clarity'

Conor McGregor hasn’t been in the UFC ring since 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A broken leg kept him out of the tournament, and the fighter is now looking to make his return. He had even announced his return a few days back, on June 29 in a fight against Michael Chandler. However, CEO Dana White rejected those claims.

Now, McGregor has himself said that there has been no talks over his UFC return. In an interview with Adam Catterall, McGregor said that he hopes to get some clarity on his UFC return. He said he doesn’t know anything about his potential fight which was supposed to happen on June 29.

He also mentioned that he wasn’t kind of happy about Dana White “putting cold water” on his fight publicly. “So I wonder what next. Obviously I got the Diaz trilogy, that is what I said for The Sphere, there was cold water put on (fighting Diaz at the Sphere) publicly off the bat, and I wasn’t happy with that. So, I need discussion or conversation, because if I lose interest, and I’m not getting anything back, I just drift off, my man. So I hope I can get something in,” McGregor said.

Conor McGregor speaks on Dustin Poirier

McGregor recently spoke about revisiting his rivalry with Dustin Poirier and he expressed willingness for a fourth bout with his former foe. In his last fight against Poirier, McGregor had to bite the dust, after suffering a leg break.

The fight was ruled a TKO via doctor stoppage and gave ‘ The Diamond’ his second consecutive win over McGregor. During, an interview, McGregor spoke about Dustin Poirier winning the UFC fight 299.

"It's good to see [Dustin] Poirier get that win the weekend [UFC 299]. That makes this the quadrilogy, we'll say the real trilogy, the finish of it. Put an end to it, put a finish to it. That is a huge bout right now. So, I anticipated the result would go that way, I was happy to see it," McGregor said.

So, whether McGregor will get his fourth bout against Poirier or not, only time will tell.

