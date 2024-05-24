Did the WNBA Really Name Their New Team ‘Toronto Tings’? Exploring Viral Tweet

The WNBA has granted its first franchise outside the United States to Toronto, with the expansion team slated to kick off in 2026.

The franchise, costing $115 million, is being acquired by Kilmer Sports Ventures, led by Larry Tanenbaum.

Tanenbaum holds chairmanship and minority ownership of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, a behemoth in Toronto that owns the NHL's Maple Leafs, NBA's Raptors, along Toronto's MLS and CFL franchises.

A viral tweet claims the team has been named 'Toronto Tings'. Is this information factual? Let's explore.

It turns out, the account making the claim is a known troll account that is popular for meme-making, thus the information is not accurate. The details you need to know are as follows,

The team, scheduled to commence play in 2026, is yet to be christened. The launch event, held in the city on Thursday, was graced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto's Mayor Olivia Chow, and rap icon Drake, who also serves as an ambassador for the city's NBA team.

The latest addition will be the 14th franchise in the WNBA - marking the league's first expansion beyond the US borders.

This summer, initial discussions for a WNBA expansion team with Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment fell through. However, MLSE chair Larry Tanenbaum decided to venture solo, acquiring the team via his firm, Kil Sports Ventures.

Together with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, support from media partners, business moguls, and local government, they ensured the team's extension to Toronto. The team appointed ex-Raptors executive Teresa Resch as the new president.

The WNBA, currently set at 12 teams, aims to stretch to 16 by 2028 and has considered Toronto a likely extension market for a long time.

"Many U.S. cities desire a WNBA team, making the process extremely competitive," Engelbert commented.

Toronto served as the venue for a WNBA pre-season match in 2023, which sold out within ten minutes. Years of discussion led to Thursday's public announcement.

"We managed to emphasize the crucial aspect through the process — Toronto and Larry were the optimal choices for the WNBA's expansion. Keeping this focus allowed us to work through all the other details," Resch stated.

The team will commence their games at the Coca-Cola Coliseum and hold training sessions at the University of Toronto while their facility is under construction.

The plan is to create a distinct fan section in the arena, following the footsteps of Toronto F.C.

