‘Giannis 2.0’: 12-Year-Old 6’10 Mohamed Dabone Dominating Euroleague Basketball Has Fans Shook

Victor Wembanyama, the tallest active NBA player and a player of a generation, hails from Le Chesnay, France. At just 19 years old, this powerful forward is already making a name as one of the NBA's greatest prospects.

Meanwhile, a young talent hailing from Barcelona, Mohamed Dabone, is also drawing attention in the basketball world. Following Barcelona's recent victory in the 2024 Endesa Mini Cup, a U-14 tournament, this young man's game highlights have become viral on platform X.

Currently playing in the U-18 EuroLeague for FC Barcelona, Dabone's impressive performance has created a stir on social media, igniting excitement and awe among fans.

His tall frame coupled with his remarkable skills at such a young age is genuinely astounding. Dabone, who was born in Burkina Faso, delivered an awesome game during the Mini Cup finals against Real Madrid, recording 22 points, 26 rebounds, 5 steals, and 6 blocks, leading Barcelona to a triumphant 89-78 win.

His spectacular performance and raw talent left basketball fans in awe, evoking reactions, and amazement about his young age and potential.

Across the tournament, Dabone averaged 18.3 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks per game, earning him the title of MVP. Intriguingly, Luka Doncic, approximately a year older than Dabone, received the MVP title in the 2013 Mini Cup edition.

Everything to Know About Mohamed Dabone

According to EuroLeague basketball, Mohamed Dabone is 12 years old. Even though he is quite a few years away from legal standing for the NBA Draft, he's attracting attention with his stellar performance in the U-18 EuroLeague at such a tender age.

EuroLeague basketball states that Dabone stands tall at 6-8, though some social media measurements propose he could be an inch or two taller. Plus, he is still growing.

This is not Dabone's first time gaining viral fame on social media because of his basketball prowess. His impressive gameplay came into the limelight in December 2023 shocking fans with his talent, maturity, and stature.

Dabone is set to be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2030. The rules to enter the NBA Draft require a player to turn 19 during the same year as the draft. Dabone, born on October 1, will be 18 at the time of the 2030 NBA Draft, reaching the age of 19 later that same year.

This implies that the earliest Dabone can dive into the NBA world would be 2030. However, if his development doesn't pace up, he might choose to delay his entry and explore his options at a later date.

