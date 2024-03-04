Did You Know: Terry Bradshaw Went By The Alias Tom Brady When The Patriots’ Star Quarterback Was 5 Years Old

During a hospital visit, renowned Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw adopted an unexpected persona, leading to an intriguing incident. This fascinating story, which dates all the way back to 1983, reveals an odd connection between Terry Bradshaw and Tom Brady.

Terry Bradshaw used the alias ’Tom Brady’ back in 1983

Uncovered by an X account @QuirkyResearch, this old news article suggests that the Pittsburg Steelers Quarterback went in for shoulder surgery under the name ‘Thomas Brady’. He admitted himself to a Louisiana hospital under this alias to keep the news of his elbow surgery anonymous. This crazy coincidence occurred when the Patriots’ Tom Brady was around 5 years old!

Dr. William Burdick, a Shreveport doctor who consulted with the Steelers, went on record saying that the hospital had admitted people under "no name or assumed name." As mentioned in the unearthed article, this was primarily done to prevent the hospital from descending into chaos.

The irony of this choice will not be lost on football enthusiasts. Why? The credit for this can be attributed to the long-standing rivalry between the Steelers and the New England Patriots, where Brady would go on to achieve fame after his first start in 2001. The Hall of Fame legend could have chosen any other alias, but as fate would have it, he picked the name of another football legend in the making.

Bradshaw Confirmed This Crazy Coincidence

While netizens were skeptical about the validity of this bizarre story, Bradshaw confirmed this tale on this day 3 years ago. The confirmation came exactly 38 years after his admission to the hospital. He confirmed to a news outlet saying, “Tom Brady! How lucky am I? There’s no question he and I are linked at the hip — same initials, same number. I had hair back then. I was a sex symbol. I had it all going then.”

Their legacies often intertwine. While the 1970s marked Bradshaw's era of unparalleled success with four Super Bowl victories, Tom Brady emerged as a dominant force in the 2000s, clinching the title of having seven Super Bowl rings, the most by any player. Despite playing in different eras, these two are tied by a common thread of nearly incomparable excellence that continues to push the boundaries of what is achievable on the field.

