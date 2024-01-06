Dominik Mysterio Net Worth 2024 - How Much Does Dominik Mysterio Make?

Dominik Myestrio is undoubtedly one of the best heels on WWE television in recent years. He gets arena-shaking boos from the crowd whenever he gets in front of the crowd. He is the son of legendary former world champion and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Dirty Dom’s first major appearance in WWE was back in 2005 when he was involved in a rivalry between his uncle Eddie Guererro and Rey Mysterio. For his custody.

In 2018, Dominik Myestrio started training for professional wrestling under Jay Lethal and his father Rey Mysterio. WWE started to involve him in his father's rivalries. He made an appearance when Rey was feuding with Samoa Joe in 2019 and then appeared while Rey Mysterio was feuding with Brock Lesnar.

In 2020, Dominik Myestrio made his debut at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins in the street, which he lost.

Dominik Myestrio began his run in the tag team division alongside his father as his tag team partner. Both managed to capture WWE Tag Team Championships and become WWE’s first father and son duo to capture tag team titles in WWE.

In 2022, father and son started feuding with The Judgement Day, and Rhea Ripley member of Judgement Day started playing mind games with Dominik to join the stable.



During Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik Mysterio shocked everyone by turning his back on Edge and his own father, Rey, to align himself with The Judgement Day. Not only that, but he also sparked a romantic storyline with Rhea Ripley. This betrayal ignited a fierce rivalry between Dominik and his father, which entertained fans. As a result, Dominik has quickly risen to become the most talked-about villain in the company at present.



Dominik Mysterio’s Net Worth in 2024 - $2 million

Firstsportz.com recently reported that Dominik Myesterio has a net worth of approximately 2 million dollars, with his professional wrestling career being his main source of income.

In late 2022, he gained popularity by betraying his father and joining the Judgement Day stable. Fans adore his chemistry with Rhea Ripley. The notorious Dominik successfully claimed the WWE North American championship by defeating Was Lee, but unfortunately, he recently lost the title to Dragon Lee.

Dominik Mysterio’s Salary and Earnings from WWE

According to some reports, Dominik Myestrio gets $100,000 from WWE annually, and he also gets shares of his merchandise sales, and some other bonuses for his extra appearances. Dominik Myestrio was amongst the top five most actively participating superstars on the roster last year in 2023.

Dominik Mysterio's Endorsements, Investments and Sponsorships

Dominik Mysterio, the offspring of the iconic WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, is fairly new to the industry but has already managed to capture fans worldwide, receiving an overwhelming response from the WWE universe.

However, apart from his involvement in WWE 2K games and merchandise, there is no evidence of him participating in significant commercials, endorsements, or major investments.

Dominik Mysterio - House and Cars

Mami’s Dom Dom currently lives in a house owned by his father Rey Mysterio in California United States, the house has every kind of luxury and is estimated worth 1.08 million dollars.

In a segment on Raw, Dominik revealed his father gifted him a BMW but he wanted to have Mercedez Benz. As of now, there is no data available online related to his car collection.

